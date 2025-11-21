If you were to take a peek inside my bedroom, you'd likely notice I'm addicted to buying new perfumes and luxurious candles—and I'll be the first to admit my hobby isn't good for my budget's bottom line. Thankfully, a ton of Black Friday beauty sales have arrived, bringing along plenty of perfume and candle deals to satisfy my craving for new scents.

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to restock your signature scent rotation or to try the viral perfume you've seen all over PerfumeTok. After all, it's not every day you can spot brands like Jo Malone London, Maison Margiela, and Valentino at a discount. You can even pick up an on-sale Diptyque candle that will instantly elevate your space.

To help you weed out a favorite scent from the literal hundreds that are currently on sale, I've curated a list of the best Black Friday fragrance deals across the web. Whether you're a gourmand lover or prefer a lighter fragrance for daily use, there's a trendy find on this list to delight everyone's senses.

Best Early Black Friday Perfume Deals

Best Early Black Friday Candle Deals