Beauty Editors Wait All Year for These Black Friday Fragrance Deals
Including perfumes and candles from Diptyque, Jo Malone, Maison Margiela, and more.
If you were to take a peek inside my bedroom, you'd likely notice I'm addicted to buying new perfumes and luxurious candles—and I'll be the first to admit my hobby isn't good for my budget's bottom line. Thankfully, a ton of Black Friday beauty sales have arrived, bringing along plenty of perfume and candle deals to satisfy my craving for new scents.
Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to restock your signature scent rotation or to try the viral perfume you've seen all over PerfumeTok. After all, it's not every day you can spot brands like Jo Malone London, Maison Margiela, and Valentino at a discount. You can even pick up an on-sale Diptyque candle that will instantly elevate your space.
To help you weed out a favorite scent from the literal hundreds that are currently on sale, I've curated a list of the best Black Friday fragrance deals across the web. Whether you're a gourmand lover or prefer a lighter fragrance for daily use, there's a trendy find on this list to delight everyone's senses.
Best Early Black Friday Perfume Deals
Diptyque perfumes never go on sale, so I was shocked to see the brand included in Bluemercury's Holiday Shopping Party event, during which purchases of $200 earns you a 20 percent discount.
This gorgeous bottle houses my all-time favorite musk perfume. Its powdery notes make it an easy reach for any occasion, and I can't help but to feel richer each time I wear it.
Yves Saint Laurent's iconic date-night fragrance received a sweeter update with the addition of marshmallow, resulting in a gourmand delight.
Dulce is everything I want in a vanilla fragrance. With vanilla, brown sugar, and a woody dry down, it smells like a bowl of vanilla bean ice cream, but with a sophisticated twist.
For a fresh and bright floral fragrance, consider Yellow Dream, an iteration of Valentino's Donna Born in Roma with added peony, Turkish rose, and musk.
Here, spicy pink pepper, rum, tobacco, and vanilla combine to create a unisex scent that's sexy on everyone.
This was the year of apple perfume launches, and this body mist is by far my favorite of the bunch. It's both fresh and dewy, and works as a great layering scent or if you're in the mood for something light.
A full-size bottle of this citrus-floral perfume would typically cost you $115, so this gift set (complete with a mix of full-size and travel-size bottles) is a steal at $60.
Ellis Brooklyn's body mists are by far the most elevated in my extensive collection. Vanilla Sin is a dark, addictive take on the fragrance family, with creamy almond and black cherry.
Inspired by a traditional Italian dessert, Devotion is an iconic gourmand fragrance that combines candied citrus, orange blossom, and vanilla. If you're just dipping your toes into the world of sweeter scents, this is a great scent to start with.
Forvr Mood is a Black-owned fragrance brand that deserves way more hype. I'm personally obsessed with She Was Her, a flirty, feminine scent filled with sweet notes of red velvet cake, pear, and raspberry.
You may know Touchland for its best-smelling hand sanitizers, but the brand's recently-launched body mists are just as good. Choose from four on-sale scents, including this fruity fragrance, an amber-and-floral blend, a soothing vanilla, or a tropical mango infusion.
Sometimes, you don't want your fragrance to enter the room before you do—when that time comes, go with a skin scent like Snif's Me. Its slightly fruity, musky fragrance enhances your natural body chemistry.
You don't need to wait for summer to enjoy a delectable strawberry fragrance like this one. Nest New York cracked the code on the fruity note with this sophisticated, not-too-sweet scent.
Best Early Black Friday Candle Deals
Words cannot express how much I'm obsessed with this holiday candle. I love it so much that I refuse to go without one every holiday season.
How cool is this jar? Not only was this candle made to be displayed, but its warm hinoki and amber scent is sure to impress any guest you have over.
Tea fragrances are a sure-fire way to destress, so light up this candle any time you feel overwhelmed or need a moment of peace.
Don't sleep on Drake's candle line, Better World Fragrance House. The celebrity brand surprisingly makes luxurious scents that have a strong throw that also make for great gifts, thanks to the customizable vessels.
Voluspa's large jar candles are a cult favorite, and nearly every scent is included Amazon's Black Friday sale. I'm personally eyeing this elevated vanilla berry find.
