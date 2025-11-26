I Put November's New Beauty Products to the Test—Here’s What I’m Gifting My Chicest Friends
15 editor-loved picks your bestie would love to unwrap.
The second November 1st rolls around, I'm in holiday-prep mode. It's when I make my shopping list and track down special gifts for all of my loved ones. It's also the time I start thinking about what I want to receive, because after a season of family gatherings and holiday parties, I'm deserving of a special something, too. Thankfully, November's best new beauty products offer luxurious self-care moments for both me and everyone on my list.
For the makeup lovers in my life, I'm treating them to the new finds that are sure to elevate their glam routine. For instance, CoverGirl's tubing mascara is a godsend for post-party nights when removing your makeup feels like a chore. Violette_FR's new glittery eyeliner also creates the perfect holiday makeup look in one step. Meanwhile, I'm treating myself to a world of new scents in the form of body mists, hand creams, and luxury deodorants.
There are so many more new, giftable beauty finds where that comes from. Ahead, Marie Claire editors break down every new product we tried and loved this month, all of which are destined to be your loved one's favorite gift of the season.
"If you're serious about your skincare, I wholeheartedly recommend picking up this LED face mask. It uses 1070nm light—the deepest penetrating wavelength found in at-home LED devices to date—to smooth texture and even skin tone. I've tried another buzzy face mask before, but once I turned this one on, I knew in an instant that my results would be far more impressive. I still have a few weeks to go before I see full results, but I'm loving what I'm seeing so far." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Phlur has been releasing hit after hit with its 2025 launches, but this body mist has to be my favorite of the bunch. It's equal parts a skin scent and almond fragrance that wraps you in the most comforting hug with every spray. I've been layering it over all of my fall fragrances for an extra dose of warmth and sweetness." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"If I see a Soft Service Theraplush jar on your nightstand, I know you have great taste. Now, the cult-favorite hand cream comes in a warm and cozy musk fragrance, courtesy of Dedcool, and I'm even more obsessed. Combined with a travel-size perfume, this is a set I know my chicest friends would love." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"With its latest launch, French beauty brand Violette_FR solidified my holiday makeup look. Its new colorful eyeliner is like a lightning strike for the eyes—every head turn creates a flicker of color-changing sparkle. I plan on doing a simple wing with the Aurora shade for all of my festive events this season." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor.
"In the dry winter months, I'll take all of the extra hydration my skin can get. That's why I'll be using this cleansing balm until further notice. Not only does it effectively remove my makeup all in one go, but it immediately makes my skin feel plumper and smoother. The twist-up packaging is so smart, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Once you discover the magic of tubing mascaras, you'll never go back. This formula gives lashes an extension-like effect that holds all day long, without any smudging or flaking involved. The best part is that it easily removes with just warm water." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Leave it to e.l.f. to create a luxurious eye cream for just $13. Thanks to vitamin C, banana-colored powder, and caffeine, this cream works wonders on dark circles. Dab it around the eyes, and you'll see an instant brightening and rejuvenating effect." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Cyklar products make up the majority of my body care routine, so it's not a shock that I would fall in love with its first deodorant. From the glass packaging to the incredible cozy scent, this deodorant is pure luxury. It's impossible to smell bad while wearing it, and the fact that it brightens skin and prevents ingrown hairs makes it all the better." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"BDK is a niche fragrance brand that I can't get enough of. I didn't think it was possible, but its just-released vanilla fragrance made me an even bigger fan. This blend is nothing like the sugary-sweet gourmands you know. Instead, it's deeper, darker, and sexier, with the inspiration pulling from vanilla in its rawest form. I've been reaching for this unisex scent nonstop, and I don't see that slowing down for winter." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"As far as celebrity beauty brands go, I think Halsey's about-face is seriously slept on. Its foundation is one of the very best I've ever tried, and its just-dropped concealer is a new favorite as well. I love that it has a skin-like finish and feels cakey or heavy. It looks and feels undetectable, and for that, I'm obsessed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I can't be the only one who has clumps of hair rinsing down the drain during every shower. To save my pipes, I'm adding this scalp serum to my hair care routine. This lightweight formula is full of micro-peptides that penetrate deep within the scalp, promoting growth and density over time." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"If you haven't heard about the new beauty brand, Outside In, you're about to. From Hourglass founder Carisa Janes, Outside In debuted with a breakthrough in modern foundation formulas. Its Silk Serum Foundation hydrates and perfects skin tone with a weightless texture, plus it's self-setting, so you can count on it to look beautiful all day long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"First and foremost, this new lip mask is simply adorable. As much as I love its cute packaging, what's inside is even better. This buttery (not sticky!) formula provides instant nourishment and shine to dry lips. The effect is incredibly long-lasting, too—after having applied this at night, I still wake up in the morning to soft, smooth lips." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This pen may look small, but it's mighty. Full of clinically-proven actives like bakuchiol (a retinol alternative) and chia seed amino acids, the formula is a powerhouse, and created by one of New York's top dermatologists, Dr. Marnie Nussbaum. Simply swipe it on any fine lines, wrinkles, or areas in need of lift, and see smoother-looking lines and firmer skin in no time." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"As a gourmand girl through and through, I can think of no better holiday candle than a chocolate-scented one. Rather than go for a traditional pine or balsam scent profile, Nette turned to a blend of indulgent milk chocolate, lavender, and Madagascar vanilla to ignite the festive spirit. I can't wait to light it up when I host friends over the holiday season." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
