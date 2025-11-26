The second November 1st rolls around, I'm in holiday-prep mode. It's when I make my shopping list and track down special gifts for all of my loved ones. It's also the time I start thinking about what I want to receive, because after a season of family gatherings and holiday parties, I'm deserving of a special something, too. Thankfully, November's best new beauty products offer luxurious self-care moments for both me and everyone on my list.

For the makeup lovers in my life, I'm treating them to the new finds that are sure to elevate their glam routine. For instance, CoverGirl's tubing mascara is a godsend for post-party nights when removing your makeup feels like a chore. Violette_FR's new glittery eyeliner also creates the perfect holiday makeup look in one step. Meanwhile, I'm treating myself to a world of new scents in the form of body mists, hand creams, and luxury deodorants.

There are so many more new, giftable beauty finds where that comes from. Ahead, Marie Claire editors break down every new product we tried and loved this month, all of which are destined to be your loved one's favorite gift of the season.

Best New LED Face Mask Beauty Pie The Dynamo Deep LED™ Collagen-Boosting Mask (Was $299) $269 at Beauty Pie (US) "If you're serious about your skincare, I wholeheartedly recommend picking up this LED face mask. It uses 1070nm light—the deepest penetrating wavelength found in at-home LED devices to date—to smooth texture and even skin tone. I've tried another buzzy face mask before, but once I turned this one on, I knew in an instant that my results would be far more impressive. I still have a few weeks to go before I see full results, but I'm loving what I'm seeing so far." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests Beauty Pie Dynamo Deep LED Collagen-Boosting Mask. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Body Mist Phlur Cashmere Skin - Body Mist $38 at PHLUR "Phlur has been releasing hit after hit with its 2025 launches, but this body mist has to be my favorite of the bunch. It's equal parts a skin scent and almond fragrance that wraps you in the most comforting hug with every spray. I've been layering it over all of my fall fragrances for an extra dose of warmth and sweetness." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests Phlur Cashmere Skin body mist. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

