I Put November's New Beauty Products to the Test—Here’s What I’m Gifting My Chicest Friends

15 editor-loved picks your bestie would love to unwrap.

The second November 1st rolls around, I'm in holiday-prep mode. It's when I make my shopping list and track down special gifts for all of my loved ones. It's also the time I start thinking about what I want to receive, because after a season of family gatherings and holiday parties, I'm deserving of a special something, too. Thankfully, November's best new beauty products offer luxurious self-care moments for both me and everyone on my list.

For the makeup lovers in my life, I'm treating them to the new finds that are sure to elevate their glam routine. For instance, CoverGirl's tubing mascara is a godsend for post-party nights when removing your makeup feels like a chore. Violette_FR's new glittery eyeliner also creates the perfect holiday makeup look in one step. Meanwhile, I'm treating myself to a world of new scents in the form of body mists, hand creams, and luxury deodorants.

There are so many more new, giftable beauty finds where that comes from. Ahead, Marie Claire editors break down every new product we tried and loved this month, all of which are destined to be your loved one's favorite gift of the season.

Brooke Knappenberger tests Beauty Pie Dynamo Deep LED Collagen-Boosting Mask.

Brooke Knappenberger tests Phlur Cashmere Skin body mist.

