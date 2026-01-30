January's Best New Beauty Products Completely Reset Our Editors' Winter Routines

A new year calls for new favorites.

I like to think of January as the perfect time for a reset. It's the month I take stock of my closet and beauty cabinet and do an overhaul. The former was easy to take care of (bye, bye baggy jeans!), but the latter is a whole other beast. Thankfully, the best new beauty products of January have given me a fresh slate to start 2026 on a high note.

Every part of my routine, from my everything shower down to my everyday makeup, has gotten an update for the new year. Thanks to Phlur's delectable Vanilla Skin body oil, along with a new body wash, body butter, and hand cream, my skin is softer than it ever was in 2025. I've also said goodbye to dry winter skin with the addition of a few new K-beauty products, moisturizers, and serums.

January's new beauty launches have clearly made a mark on me, but the same could be said for the rest of the Marie Claire beauty team. For a complete rundown on every new beauty product that stole our hearts, keep scrolling—you're bound to find a new favorite (or two).

Brooke Knappenberger before testing Winky Lux Ph Lip Liner
Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing Winky Lux Ph Lip Liner.(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger )
Brooke Knappenberger before testing Dr. Dennis Gross Derminfusions™ Lip Tints Beige
Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing Dr. Dennis Gross Derminfusions Lip Tint. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)
Ariel Baker befre using Clinique Chubby Sticks
Ariel Baker before and after testing Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour Stick. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)
Hannah Baxter with bare skin and headphones
Hannah Baxter before and after testing SkinFix Brighten + Firm 15% Vitamin C Serum. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)
Brooke knappenberger arm held up against marble wall before applying phlur vanilla skin body oil
Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Oil. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

samantha holender after applying anastasia beverly hills glidr shadow stick in shade dusty rose.

Samantha Holender after testing Anastasia Beverly Hills Glidr Shadow Stick in shade Dusty rose.

(Image credit: Samantha Holender)

