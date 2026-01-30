I like to think of January as the perfect time for a reset. It's the month I take stock of my closet and beauty cabinet and do an overhaul. The former was easy to take care of (bye, bye baggy jeans!), but the latter is a whole other beast. Thankfully, the best new beauty products of January have given me a fresh slate to start 2026 on a high note.

Every part of my routine, from my everything shower down to my everyday makeup, has gotten an update for the new year. Thanks to Phlur's delectable Vanilla Skin body oil, along with a new body wash, body butter, and hand cream, my skin is softer than it ever was in 2025. I've also said goodbye to dry winter skin with the addition of a few new K-beauty products, moisturizers, and serums.

January's new beauty launches have clearly made a mark on me, but the same could be said for the rest of the Marie Claire beauty team. For a complete rundown on every new beauty product that stole our hearts, keep scrolling—you're bound to find a new favorite (or two).

Best New Lip Liner Winky Lux pH Lip Liner - pH Pink $16 at Ulta Beauty "I am utterly fascinated with this new lip liner. Its shade comes from your own pH levels, so you can expect a made-for-you pink color. Because it doesn't create harsh lines, I can easily overline my lips for a bigger-looking pout. Its soft, creamy formula is a dream to apply, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Image 1 of 2 Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing Winky Lux Ph Lip Liner. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger ) Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing Winky Lux Ph Lip Liner. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger )

Best New Lip Plumper Dr. Dennis Gross Dr. Dennis Gross Derminfusions Lip Tints Beige $28 at Dermstore (US) "As a thin-lip girl, I've tried every lip plumper under the sun, and Dr. Dennis Gross' DermInfusions lip treatment is one of my all-time favorites. So, imagine my delight when I heard it was coming out in tinted shades. The new formula is slightly less spicy than the original, but still provides a nice, juicy plumpness. The sheer wash of color complements my skin tone perfectly, and I'm a big fan of its hydrating feel." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Image 1 of 2 Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing Dr. Dennis Gross Derminfusions Lip Tint. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger) Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing Dr. Dennis Gross Derminfusions Lip Tint. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Contour Stick Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour Stick - Really Rich $32 at Ulta Beauty "I’ve been reaching for the Clinique Chubby contour stick in the shade ‘Really Rich’ constantly. This may sound a little intimidating, but it actually pulls quite warm on my skin, so I’ve been using it as a quick everyday bronzer and have been loving the results. It’s the perfect addition to my makeup bag right now, especially as I do my best to manifest a quick start to the spring season." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Image 1 of 2 Ariel Baker before and after testing Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour Stick. (Image credit: Ariel Baker) (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best New Vitamin C Serum SkinFix Target+ Brighten + Firm 15% Vitamin C Serum $69 at Sephora "I was using SkinFix's Vitamin C serum in the late summer into early fall when my melasma is at its worst. And while this type of pesky dark patch definitely requires the assistance of a dermatologist (at least for me) and a few Pico laser treatments, I did notice that my overall skin tone looked much more even by the time I used the last pump. I've even started to incorporate a fresh bottle into my winter skincare routine to help enhance my skin's hydration levels, which is something I never thought I'd say about a vitamin C serum." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Image 1 of 2 Hannah Baxter before and after testing SkinFix Brighten + Firm 15% Vitamin C Serum. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter) Hannah Baxter before and after testing SkinFix Brighten + Firm 15% Vitamin C Serum. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Best New Body Oil Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Oil $45 at REVOLVE "I like having soft skin as much as the next girl, but I've always stayed far away from body oils—I despise any lingering greasiness or tackiness that can come from some formulas. However, I don't run into that issue with Phlur's. It's essentially everything you could want in a body oil: It has a lightweight feel, absorbs quickly, creates baby-soft skin, and leaves a lovely glow, not to mention it smells downright delectable." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Image 1 of 2 Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Oil. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger) Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Oil. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Eyeshadow Stick Anastasia Beverly Hills Glidr Smudge Proof Cream Eyeshadow Stick $34 at Sephora "If you’re in the market for an eyeshadow stick, these babies have my full endorsement. They’re easy to use (I’ve even applied them in the back of a car, although I’ll save you that shaky video), and, most impressively, don’t crease, crumble, or fade just because of some eyelid oil." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender after testing Anastasia Beverly Hills Glidr Shadow Stick in shade Dusty rose. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

