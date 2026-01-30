January's Best New Beauty Products Completely Reset Our Editors' Winter Routines
A new year calls for new favorites.
I like to think of January as the perfect time for a reset. It's the month I take stock of my closet and beauty cabinet and do an overhaul. The former was easy to take care of (bye, bye baggy jeans!), but the latter is a whole other beast. Thankfully, the best new beauty products of January have given me a fresh slate to start 2026 on a high note.
Every part of my routine, from my everything shower down to my everyday makeup, has gotten an update for the new year. Thanks to Phlur's delectable Vanilla Skin body oil, along with a new body wash, body butter, and hand cream, my skin is softer than it ever was in 2025. I've also said goodbye to dry winter skin with the addition of a few new K-beauty products, moisturizers, and serums.
January's new beauty launches have clearly made a mark on me, but the same could be said for the rest of the Marie Claire beauty team. For a complete rundown on every new beauty product that stole our hearts, keep scrolling—you're bound to find a new favorite (or two).
"I am utterly fascinated with this new lip liner. Its shade comes from your own pH levels, so you can expect a made-for-you pink color. Because it doesn't create harsh lines, I can easily overline my lips for a bigger-looking pout. Its soft, creamy formula is a dream to apply, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"As a thin-lip girl, I've tried every lip plumper under the sun, and Dr. Dennis Gross' DermInfusions lip treatment is one of my all-time favorites. So, imagine my delight when I heard it was coming out in tinted shades. The new formula is slightly less spicy than the original, but still provides a nice, juicy plumpness. The sheer wash of color complements my skin tone perfectly, and I'm a big fan of its hydrating feel." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I’ve been reaching for the Clinique Chubby contour stick in the shade ‘Really Rich’ constantly. This may sound a little intimidating, but it actually pulls quite warm on my skin, so I’ve been using it as a quick everyday bronzer and have been loving the results. It’s the perfect addition to my makeup bag right now, especially as I do my best to manifest a quick start to the spring season." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"I was using SkinFix's Vitamin C serum in the late summer into early fall when my melasma is at its worst. And while this type of pesky dark patch definitely requires the assistance of a dermatologist (at least for me) and a few Pico laser treatments, I did notice that my overall skin tone looked much more even by the time I used the last pump. I've even started to incorporate a fresh bottle into my winter skincare routine to help enhance my skin's hydration levels, which is something I never thought I'd say about a vitamin C serum." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"I like having soft skin as much as the next girl, but I've always stayed far away from body oils—I despise any lingering greasiness or tackiness that can come from some formulas. However, I don't run into that issue with Phlur's. It's essentially everything you could want in a body oil: It has a lightweight feel, absorbs quickly, creates baby-soft skin, and leaves a lovely glow, not to mention it smells downright delectable." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"If you’re in the market for an eyeshadow stick, these babies have my full endorsement. They’re easy to use (I’ve even applied them in the back of a car, although I’ll save you that shaky video), and, most impressively, don’t crease, crumble, or fade just because of some eyelid oil." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"After applying Dieux's Skin Mercy Intense Recovery Cream, my skin felt velvety soft for hours on end, even on my hands post-washing throughout the day. The effect was like I had applied a thin layer of invisible silk wherever the cream touched my skin, something I very much enjoyed. I could also see that a bit of the redness and irritation from post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (aka the red marks left over from healed acne) was diffused, even after just one day of using the cream." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"One of my favorite fragrance brands, Henry Rose, released its first skin scent, and as I expected, it's simply perfect. It's very much a cool musk fragrance with a subtle spicy black pepper opening and dewy fresh fig. It warms up the longer you wear it, as musk and blonde woods shine through, resulting in a cozy scent that has me sniffing my wrist all day long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I've been trying to step up my body care routine this winter, and this launch makes it easy to do so. With a lightweight, creamy texture, it provides a nice boost of moisture and glow to my skin, all while a retinol alternative and red seaweed help to firm and smooth. Its calming lavender scent puts my mind at ease, which is why I've been reaching for it before bed constantly." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I may not have any deep-set wrinkles around my eyes just yet, but I do have a few fine lines I'm looking out for—this eye cream has made them nearly invisible in just a few short weeks. I've noticed it also helps my concealer apply more smoothly, thanks to its hydrating formula. The included tool is a huge bonus, too. I like to use it in the morning to give my puffy eyes a cooling touch." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"If you love luminous skin but hate obvious shimmer, Shiny Objects hits the sweet spot. It delivers a glistening, light-catching finish that looks incredibly stunning on the skin, no matter where it's applied. I also love how seamlessly this can be incorporated into my routine because it plays well with every product in my makeup collection." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
"Prada's latest addition to its Les Infusions line was an unexpected hit for me. I'm not even a fan of chai, but this fragrance makes me feel warm and fuzzy on the inside, just like after taking a sip of a latte. Creamy sandalwood and the spicy chai accord make for a perfect match, while a burst of citrus brightens the entire blend so it becomes an easy reach for any season." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"When I saw how gritty this scrub shampoo was, I was a little apprehensive about trying it. However, all my worries faded away once I actually got into the shower. Created by the hair designer of Stranger Things, Sarah Hindsgaul, this shampoo lathers up nicely and leaves my hair feeling squeaky clean, without stripping it of color. I use it once a week to keep flakes and dryness at bay." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I didn't know how much my skin needed azelaic acid until I incorporated this serum into my routine. My cheeks and the area around my nose run pretty red and sensitive, but I'm slowly starting to notice my tone clear up after a couple of weeks with this serum. What's more, it adds a boost of hydration with every use, and I haven't had a breakout once since using it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Virtue will forever be in my hair care routine, and this launch only solidifies my love for the brand. It's essentially everything my fine hair wants in a leave-in conditioner: It protects against heat and UV damage, detangles, hydrates, strengthens, and smells incredible. Thank you, Virtue, for creating yet another staple in my routine." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Olay gave its iconic Regenerist cream a makeover, and somehow it's even better than before. It's now powered by triple collagen peptides, which work to strengthen skin cells and boost natural collagen production, resulting in firmer, tighter skin. The addition of vitamin B5 delivers even richer hydration to the deep layers of skin for a plumper appearance." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"The formula of this Laneige lip oil stain is so unique! It reminds me of the first five seconds you get with a liquid lipstick, when it's silky and mousse-like. The key difference: This one doesn't set into a drying layer—it stays feeling silky and hydrating. I'm also very into the color; this pinky peach has the perfect undertones for someone who leans cooler like me." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"I won't lie to you: I was scared to try a dry shampoo mousse, but I'm so glad I did. This lightweight, fluffy foam actually works wonders at cleaning my oily hair. The trick is use a marshmallow amount (it's easy to go overboard) and really work it into your roots and wait for it to fully dry. I especially love to use it post-workout as it works great on sweaty hair. This is a product you'll want to trust the process for." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Cyklar is one brand that has never missed with its product launches—its new hand cream continues its hot streak in my body care routine. It has a delectably rich texture full of hydrating urea, glycerin, and squalane that leaves my hands soft for the entire day. Sacred Santal, a warm and cozy scent, will forever be one of my all-time favorite fragrances, too, so you can bet I'm constantly applying this cream just to get another whiff of it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Amika's is the first dry hair mask I've tried, and I can't believe I've been going so long without it. A few sprays of this and I'm left with magically softer, stronger, and more hydrated hair. I like to use it on day-three hair after I've gone a little too crazy with heat styling and hairspray—the result is shiny, fresh-looking strands." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My mom and I were both completely blown away by the coverage of Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless concealer—our dark circles were quite literally invisible. Plus, we achieved the camouflage with such a small amount of products, so we weren’t left feeling or looking like we just applied a pound of makeup. I can’t believe I’m saying it, but I think our search for the best concealer ends here." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"I'm not kidding when I say this new Tatcha cream is unlike anything else I've tried in terms of texture. It's almost like a creamy Jell-O that melts into the skin seamlessly. Aside from its fun, bouncy feel, my skin feels incredible after using this moisturizer for the last month. It's firm, smooth, hydrated, and glowy—it doesn't get much better than that." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"The second I pump out this shower oil, my bathroom turns into a luxury wellness retreat. Its cedar and juniper scent is simply lovely, especially if you're a fan of woody or earthy scents. I'm even more impressed by its silky smooth formula. I swear it makes my skin feel softer and softer every time I step out of the shower." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"You don't know luxury body butter until you've tried Mutha's. I was already in love with the rich, hydrating formula before, but now even more so thanks to a new scent. With notes of eucalyptus leaf, lilac flower, and cardamom, I feel like I'm relaxing in a five-star spa every time I apply it. The unreal glow it leaves after application is so impressive, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"OleHenricksen's new Sweet Macaron tint has officially dethroned Vanilla BonBon as best-ever Pout Preserve flavor. It has a sweet, sugary scent that I can't get enough of as a gourmand lover, plus the rich formula actually soothes my chapped lips. Trust me, you'll want this lippie in your makeup bag for the cold-weather months." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"K-beauty products are slowly taking over my skincare routine, and I'm not mad about it. This eye cream is the latest addition, and while I've only been using it for about a week, I'm convinced my under-eyes are noticeably fuller. It's all thanks to two hero ingredients: Snail mucin packs a powerful punch of hydration, while Volufiline visibly firms and fills hollow under-eyes." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"To know me is to know my love of sheet masks, so I obviously jumped at the chance to try Dr. Jart+'s latest innovation. Unlike other Korean collagen masks on the market, this one absorbs into skin (and turns translucent) in just an hour, which means you don't have to wake up to a mask half-stuck on your pillowcase. It floods skin with collagen and hyaluronic acid, leaving behind the most unreal glow." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.