Janet Jackson Nails the Elevated Protective Style with Luxe Box Braids at Tom Ford
Paris Fashion Week is for the divas.
I don't usually get genuinely giddy when I write about a celebrity, but Janet Jackson and her Paris Fashion Week glam must be discussed immediately. On Oct. 1, the singer was pictured in the fashion capital as she arrived at the Tom Ford show. Jackson was dressed in an all-black outfit, playing up different textures by mixing a satin shirt and skirt with a leather jacket. While she was doing her hellos, I spotted Jackson’s braided updo and was reminded once again that protective styles are simply elite.
Let’s start from the beginning. Jackson’s hair was a gorgeous copper color, similar to another Paris Fashion Week icon, Pamela Anderson. Jackson’s hair was then plaited into medium-sized box braids before being pulled into a high ponytail, which was then wrapped around itself. The ends were left untucked, creating a '90s-inspired spiky bun. Large hoop earrings, bronzy makeup, and a red manicure were the finishing touches to the look.
Jackson has long been a source of inspiration, popularizing styles like Poetic Justice braids. The singer has never been one to shy away from experimenting with her look and has been spotted in everything from pixie cuts to voluminous curls, and even asymmetrical ponytails. She’s been in this industry for long enough that not only has she participated in practically every beauty trend out there, she’s created a few signature ones of her own.
Box braids are one of my personal favorite protective hairstyles, and I’m an even bigger fan of the larger-sized versions like the ones Jackson is wearing. If you want this protective style for fall, keep reading for the products you’ll want to keep on hand to get the most out of your hairstyle.
Foam will be your best friend when styling your hair at home, especially you want to keep the frizz down after a wash.
Dealing with an itchy scalp when you get braids? Use this serum and thank me later.
Braid bonnets in particular are fantastic for keeping your hair frizz-free without having ton have a massive bun on top of your head every night.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.