I don't usually get genuinely giddy when I write about a celebrity, but Janet Jackson and her Paris Fashion Week glam must be discussed immediately. On Oct. 1, the singer was pictured in the fashion capital as she arrived at the Tom Ford show. Jackson was dressed in an all-black outfit, playing up different textures by mixing a satin shirt and skirt with a leather jacket. While she was doing her hellos, I spotted Jackson’s braided updo and was reminded once again that protective styles are simply elite.

Let’s start from the beginning. Jackson’s hair was a gorgeous copper color, similar to another Paris Fashion Week icon, Pamela Anderson. Jackson’s hair was then plaited into medium-sized box braids before being pulled into a high ponytail, which was then wrapped around itself. The ends were left untucked, creating a '90s-inspired spiky bun. Large hoop earrings, bronzy makeup, and a red manicure were the finishing touches to the look.

Janet Jackson arriving at Tom Ford during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackson has long been a source of inspiration, popularizing styles like Poetic Justice braids. The singer has never been one to shy away from experimenting with her look and has been spotted in everything from pixie cuts to voluminous curls, and even asymmetrical ponytails. She’s been in this industry for long enough that not only has she participated in practically every beauty trend out there, she’s created a few signature ones of her own.

Box braids are one of my personal favorite protective hairstyles, and I’m an even bigger fan of the larger-sized versions like the ones Jackson is wearing. If you want this protective style for fall, keep reading for the products you’ll want to keep on hand to get the most out of your hairstyle.