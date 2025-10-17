Lili Reinhart in a flirty updo is the gift that keeps on giving. On Oct. 16, the actress was pictured in New York City as she arrived at NBC Studio for an appearance on the Today Show. She was dressed in a gorgeous floral dress with sheer detailing, which she paired with black strappy heels. Of course, her hair was the star of the show, and not only has Reinhart seemingly found the formula for the perfect dimensional, easy-to-grow-out bronde, she also mastered the art of the fall updo.

​Reinhart’s hair was styled into a classic bun, but it wasn’t the kind that you and I throw on to run errands. The actress’s hair was pulled into a ponytail, and the ends were wrapped around the base of the style for a more polished finish. Reinhart left out a few wispy pieces of hair along her hairline to match the ethereal, airy feel of her dress. The face-framing pieces served as a sort of faux bang, adding texture to the look while also showcasing Reinhart’s highlights.

Lili Reinhart is seen outside "NBC Studio" on October 16, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My favorite thing about bronde hair colors is that they are incredibly easy to maintain. Typically, this technique sees the roots of the hair remaining dark while the ends are lighter, similar to an ombré effect. Where the two differ is that the gradient in ombré hairstyles can create more of a stark contrast between your natural hair color and the highlighted pieces. With brondes, it's almost like your hair gets the illusion of a blonde overtone, so it still retains that expensive-looking feeling that you get when your hair is one cohesive color.

As for the hairstyle itself, updos are some of my personal favorites, especially when I want my hair out of my face while still looking chic. They're equal parts functional and stylish—the perfect combination that adds a wow factor for any important events like galas, fundraisers, or winter formals.

I'm not the only one—it’s a formula that quite a few Hollywood A-listers seem to live by. Bella Hadid was recently spotted in the UK with a slicked-back bun that featured the most beautiful floral accessory. Anya Taylor-Joy opted for the classic half-up, half-down version of the style with a chic hidden detail. Even Simone Biles has been in on the fun, wearing a Pamela Anderson updo to her husband’s football game. ​

Perfecting an updo is an art. If you want to recreate a look similar to Reinhart’s, keep reading for the products that will help you execute the style to perfection.