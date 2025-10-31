Megan Thee Stallion Gave Her French Tip Pedicure a Romantic Twist
For the real lovers.
Megan Thee Stallion is consistent in the way that she's never given me a song, a hairstyle, or a nail design that I haven't loved. The rapper shared one of her regular photo dumps to Instagram this week and, in doing so, she inadvertently caught us up on all of the great manicures and pedicures she's been wearing as of late. Unsurprisingly, there were a handful of looks I immediately screenshotted to show my nail tech.
Megan is currently promoting her new single "Lover Girl," which officially dropped last week after she spent the better part of a month teasing it. In one photo featured in the carousel, she's seen wearing a French manicure and matching French pedicure with white tips in the shape of a heart along the outline of her nails, likely to go along with her promotion of the single, which is a nod to her romance with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson.
That's obviously not the only look she wore that made its way onto my fall nail mood board. In another photo, she's also seen wearing long stiletto nails that were painted a bright, cherry red color, proving once again that red nail polish will never be boring. And of course, she got an all-red pedicure to match this one too.
There's really nothing more classic and stunning than either a French tip manicure or a red manicure (plus a pedicure to match) whether you choose to go all in with a design or stick to a traditional style. Both will always remain staples in my mani-pedi routine.
Keep scrolling to shop a red nail polish similar to Megan Thee Stallion's and get your nails lover-ready for fall.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.