Megan Thee Stallion Gave Her French Tip Pedicure a Romantic Twist

Megan Thee Stallion is consistent in the way that she's never given me a song, a hairstyle, or a nail design that I haven't loved. The rapper shared one of her regular photo dumps to Instagram this week and, in doing so, she inadvertently caught us up on all of the great manicures and pedicures she's been wearing as of late. Unsurprisingly, there were a handful of looks I immediately screenshotted to show my nail tech.

Megan is currently promoting her new single "Lover Girl," which officially dropped last week after she spent the better part of a month teasing it. In one photo featured in the carousel, she's seen wearing a French manicure and matching French pedicure with white tips in the shape of a heart along the outline of her nails, likely to go along with her promotion of the single, which is a nod to her romance with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson.

Megan Thee Stallion's heart French manicure and matching pedicure. (Image credit: Instagram / @theestallion)

That's obviously not the only look she wore that made its way onto my fall nail mood board. In another photo, she's also seen wearing long stiletto nails that were painted a bright, cherry red color, proving once again that red nail polish will never be boring. And of course, she got an all-red pedicure to match this one too.

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her cherry red manicure and pedicure. (Image credit: Instagram / @theestallion)

There's really nothing more classic and stunning than either a French tip manicure or a red manicure (plus a pedicure to match) whether you choose to go all in with a design or stick to a traditional style. Both will always remain staples in my mani-pedi routine.

Keep scrolling to shop a red nail polish similar to Megan Thee Stallion's and get your nails lover-ready for fall.