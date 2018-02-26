Today's Top Stories
Watch Khloé Kardashian Find Out Her Pregnancy Was Leaked to the Press

"It's my choice to do that, my decision. At least...I would think."

It took Khloé Kardashian three whole months to officially confirm her pregnancy after news leaked in September that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Of course, Khloé wasn't too thrilled to hear that an article was published speculating her pregnancy, and that she didn't have any choice in the matter.

"There's nothing I can do about the article," she said on Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "It's out, but I'm not going to confirm it yet because I'm still waiting to be in a safe spot. That's my choice to do that, my decision. At least...I would think." You can watch her full reaction starting at 0:55 above.

Kardashian is due around late March/early April. Her sister, Kim, recently welcomed her third child with Kanye West via surrogate. Her youngest sister, Kylie, gave birth to her first child with Travis Scott on February 1. So...do the Kardashians have a minivan yet or what?

