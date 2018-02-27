Khloé Kardashian is T-minus one month away from welcoming the latest member of the Kardashian family into the world, which, yay (!!!).

The reality star gave fans an update about her pregnancy from Tokyo, Japan (she's visiting with her sisters), showing off her eight-month bump in a nude dress with the caption "8 months bumpin."

A source tells People that "[Khloé] was excited about the trip," and that "it was her choice to go. She wanted a last, fun trip with her sisters before the baby arrives."

FYI, Khloé will be revealing the gender of her first child during Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so make sure to check in with E! during the boring part of the Oscars.