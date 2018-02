Chrissy Teigen is the gift to the internet we truly don't deserve, and in her latest brush with being *chef's kiss* amazing, she went ahead and did an impression of Salt Bae. You know, him?

But first let's set the scene: Apparently, Chrissy, John Legend, and some friends decided to host a Thanksgiving dinner in February, which, sure, why not.

getting ready for a thanksgiving feast. breaking boundaries today. it’s important to support stove top year round — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2018

The meal included bacon-wrapped figs and mashed potatoes, and more importantly Chrissy's Salt Bae (AKA Nusret Gökçe) impression.

Long live this meme.