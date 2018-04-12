Khloé Kardashian Still Follows Tristan Thompson on Instagram Following the Cheating Allegations

ICYMI: Khloé Kardashian has given birth to her daughter. She welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson just days after two videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé with different mystery women. The Kardashian-Jenner family was by Khloé's side during the birth and have not completely excommunicated Tristan...yet. As of 6:30 p.m. the sisters and Khloé are still following the Cavaliers player though there was confusion based on @realtristan13's followers list. Don't worry we've got the receipts to prove it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Kardashians are sticking by Khloé's side while she's "distraught" and "in complete disbelief." Even Khloé's BFF Khadijah threw shade at Tristan on Instagram a couple days ago and fans boo'ed Thompson at his basketball game last night. Khloé reportedly let Thompson in the delivery room for the birth, but things are clearly very tense for the new parents.



👊🏾 A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kardashian and Thompson have not revealed a name yet for their baby or commented on the cheating allegations.

This post has been updated to show that the Kardashians still follow Thompson despite not showing up in Thompson's followers feed.