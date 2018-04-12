Today's Top Stories
1
Khloé Kardashian Gives Birth to Daughter
2
The Perils of Having an Infamous Name Twin
3
Why You Should Always Order Pancakes for the Table
4
23 Hot Celeb Dudes With Bad Facial Hair
5
Weekend Trip Guide to the Hudson Valley

Khloé Kardashian Still Follows Tristan Thompson on Instagram Following the Cheating Allegations

And so do the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Getty Images

ICYMI: Khloé Kardashian has given birth to her daughter. She welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson just days after two videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé with different mystery women. The Kardashian-Jenner family was by Khloé's side during the birth and have not completely excommunicated Tristan...yet. As of 6:30 p.m. the sisters and Khloé are still following the Cavaliers player though there was confusion based on @realtristan13's followers list. Don't worry we've got the receipts to prove it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Instagram/KhloéKardashian

The Kardashians are sticking by Khloé's side while she's "distraught" and "in complete disbelief." Even Khloé's BFF Khadijah threw shade at Tristan on Instagram a couple days ago and fans boo'ed Thompson at his basketball game last night. Khloé reportedly let Thompson in the delivery room for the birth, but things are clearly very tense for the new parents.

👊🏾

A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kardashian and Thompson have not revealed a name yet for their baby or commented on the cheating allegations.

Related Stories
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian's Drama
Kylie Jenner's First Post After Tristan Scandal

This post has been updated to show that the Kardashians still follow Thompson despite not showing up in Thompson's followers feed.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Are Justin Bieber Baskin Champion Dating Now?
The Kardashians React to Khloé's Birth
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What You Need to Know About Meghan Markle's Family
Twitter Is Not Congratulating Tristan on His Baby
Tristan Was in the Delivery Room with Khloé
Best Chris Movies Ranked by Overwhelming Hotness
Khloé Kardashian Gives Birth to Daughter
Kylie Jenner's First Post After Tristan Scandal
Prince William May Have Revealed Royal Baby Gender
These Are Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty Items