Khloe Kardashian's New Waxwork Is Next Level Realistic

So, of course the whole point of A-lister waxworks is that they’re supposed to be a strong recreation of the real-life celeb, but Khloe Kardashian’s brand new recreation is so identical that it’s actually NOT OKAY.

Turns out we’re all living in a 13-years-later version of 2005 classic movie 'House Of Wax', and Wax Khloe is gearing up to wipe out Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, and Paris Hilton any day now.

Following in the footsteps of Kim, Kylie and Kendall, new mom Koko is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner fam to be immortalized forever, with her statue unveiled on Tuesday morning at Madame Tussauds Los Angeles.

She’s dressed head-to-toe in a signature Kardashian look, wearing a black lace lingerie bodysuit, Louboutins and perfectly fitted denim jeans inspired by the IRL outfit that Khloe wore to the 2016 launch of her label, Good American.

Wax Khloe is also working a perfect blow dry with enviable volume, and an Insta-worthy flower wall as her selfie backdrop.

Now all that’s left to do is see whether you can spot the difference. Even Kim agrees that it's pretty incredible.

OMG this is soooo good!!!!! https://t.co/KOe0zPFmeR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2018