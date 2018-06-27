Today's Top Stories
1
This Serum Cleared Up My Acne in 48 Hours
2
Here's How to Fight Your Compassion Fatigue
3
Meghan Markle Briefly Forgot Her "Duchess Slant"
4
The 14 Best Films About Serial Killers
5
Why This "Floating" Eyeliner Trick Is Going Viral

Khloe Kardashian's New Waxwork Is Next Level Realistic

Spot the difference.

Getty Images

So, of course the whole point of A-lister waxworks is that they’re supposed to be a strong recreation of the real-life celeb, but Khloe Kardashian’s brand new recreation is so identical that it’s actually NOT OKAY.

Turns out we’re all living in a 13-years-later version of 2005 classic movie 'House Of Wax', and Wax Khloe is gearing up to wipe out Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, and Paris Hilton any day now.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of Kim, Kylie and Kendall, new mom Koko is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner fam to be immortalized forever, with her statue unveiled on Tuesday morning at Madame Tussauds Los Angeles.

She’s dressed head-to-toe in a signature Kardashian look, wearing a black lace lingerie bodysuit, Louboutins and perfectly fitted denim jeans inspired by the IRL outfit that Khloe wore to the 2016 launch of her label, Good American.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Wax Khloe is also working a perfect blow dry with enviable volume, and an Insta-worthy flower wall as her selfie backdrop.

Now all that’s left to do is see whether you can spot the difference. Even Kim agrees that it's pretty incredible.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Bella Hadid Crashed a High School Prom
Harry and Meghan Didn't Honeymoon in Namibia
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Briefly Forgot Her "Duchess Slant"
David Beckham Shows His Support for the Queen
Meghan Markle's Dad Lashes Out at the Queen
Demi Lovato Says She's a 'New Person'
Cardi B Offset Migos Cardi B Confirms She's Been Married for Months
Pete Davidson Posts a Birthday Tribute To Ariana
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Coexisting'
Why Evan Rachel Wood Is on a Hunger Strike