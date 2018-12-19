Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend are taking their love on the road; they're in Seattle, where Chrissy grew up, for one of Legend's holiday shows. True to form, the model-actress-author-celebrity personality shared a behind-the-scenes look, and it's hilarious.

In the Instagram photo, Chrissy is sprawled out on the sofa in a black bolero hat and a black dress with an up-to-there slit. She captions the photo "playing shantae on switch." On her Instagram stories she shares even more details of the pair grabbing food (Seattle , taking a stadium tour, and enjoying the "best weather ever" (a.k.a. clouds) of Seattle.



Oh, and she's watching the Bravo series Below Deck (which apparently is a reality series about people who work on yachts?) while Legend warms up in the background.

Earlier in the week, Chrissy was raving about her laminator while she created a whole book of menus for apparently picky eater Luna:

Don't ever change, Chrissy.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE