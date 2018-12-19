image
Today's Top Stories
1
These Were the 10 Biggest Fashion Trends of 2018
image
2
The Surprising Upside for Female Syrian Refugees
image
3
18 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas From Amazon
image
4
The Best, Inexpensive Highlighters Real Women Love
BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY, Renee Zellweger, 2001. (c) Universal Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.
5
Who Would You Put In a 'Bridget Jones' Reboot?

Chrissy Teigen Plays the Video Game Shantae Backstage at John Legend's Holiday Show

image
Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend are taking their love on the road; they're in Seattle, where Chrissy grew up, for one of Legend's holiday shows. True to form, the model-actress-author-celebrity personality shared a behind-the-scenes look, and it's hilarious.

In the Instagram photo, Chrissy is sprawled out on the sofa in a black bolero hat and a black dress with an up-to-there slit. She captions the photo "playing shantae on switch." On her Instagram stories she shares even more details of the pair grabbing food (Seattle , taking a stadium tour, and enjoying the "best weather ever" (a.k.a. clouds) of Seattle.

View this post on Instagram

backstage tonight playing shantae on switch. my hero

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Oh, and she's watching the Bravo series Below Deck (which apparently is a reality series about people who work on yachts?) while Legend warms up in the background.

Earlier in the week, Chrissy was raving about her laminator while she created a whole book of menus for apparently picky eater Luna:

Don't ever change, Chrissy.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Ariana Grande Helped Recreate a 'SNL' Skit
image Meghan Markle Plans to "Ride Out" Negative Rumors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Katie Holmes Wears Dreamy Rainbow Cardigan
image
20 Royal Wedding Fails You Never Knew About
image Nick Jonas Third Wheeled on Sophie Turner's Date
image Meghan Markle's Instagram Was Just Reactivated
image Meghan Markle Looks So Different in Cute Florals
image All the Details of Meghan and Harry's U.S. Tour
image You Should Follow "Comments by Chrissy Teigen" Now
image Meghan Markle's Father Accused Her of "Ghosting"