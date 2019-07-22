image
Today's Top Stories
1
See Prince George's Adorable 6th Birthday Portrait
image
2
I Interviewed 5 "Out of My League" Guys
image
3
13 Balms That Will Save Your Dry Lips
image
4
72 Refreshing Cocktails to Drink All Summer Long
image
5
Check Out Pottery Barn's New 'Friends' Collection

Chrissy Teigen Shared the Cutest Photos of Miles and Luna on Instagram

You probably won't guess Chrissy's word for "baby feet."

image
By Emily Dixon
image
HandoutGetty Images

I'm going to be upfront with you: this article is solely dedicated to just how cute Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's children, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, are on Instagram (Chrissy's Instagram, that is. As of yet they have not made their social media debuts.)

Over the past few days, Chrissy posted three unreasonably adorable photos: one of Luna politely awaiting her food, one of Chrissy's mom, Vilailuck Teigen, pushing the kids in a shopping cart, and most recently, one of baby Miles with his feet on the table. "cannot explain how much I love baby feet (AKA “piggies” in this household) GIMME THOSE PIGS," Chrissy captioned the latter. Seriously, are Luna and Miles always this unrelentingly cute? Why aren't my baby photos this adorable, instead of disproportionately depicting me asleep with my hands firmly wedged inside a bag of chips?

View this post on Instagram

when you see your food coming

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

fucking love the grocery store

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


Honestly, Chrissy's feed has been on top adorable form lately, gifting us countless cute insights into the Teigen-Legend household. Takelast week's snap of Miles clutching a half-eaten piece of pizza, for instance, tomato on his bib and the happiest of smiles on his face.

And then there was Chrissy, John and Luna's recent venture into chocolate making (or, in the former's words, "Chrissy Wonka and the chocolate factory"), all thoroughly documented on Chrissy's Instagram story, as Us Weekly reports. A highlight? John introducing the "very novel concept" of "chocolate together with peanuts, and caramel and nougat." Sure, Chrissy might have pointed out that it sounds an awful lot like a Snickers, but we believe in you and your future in innovative confectionary, John!

Plus, who can forget Luna's hilarious star turn in a video earlier this month, in which mom and kids played at running/frequenting a restaurant? Firstly, the three-year-old demonstrated her superlative beverage taste, ordering "some orange juice, and some water and some wine" to accompany her pretend salmon. Then, when Chrissy attempted to charge her the frankly extortionate $20, Luna exclaimed, "What the?!" Delightful, these children! Utterly delightful!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Never Cook Together
image
Chrissy Teigen Spills on John Legend First Date

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Kamala Harris Met Ariana, Demi, and Katy
image Courteney Cox's Impressive Poolside Video
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Nicole Kidman On "Big Little Lies" Season 3
image See Prince George's Adorable 6th Birthday Portrait
image Are Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson Dating?
2019 Comic-Con International - "Game Of Thrones" Panel And Q&A The 'GOT' Cast Was Actually Booed at Comic-Con
Royal Family Why Princess Diana Loved 'When Harry Met Sally'
CR Runway X LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Irina Shayk Went Very BDSM in This Photo Shoot
image Looking Back at the Manson Family Murders
Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner - Arrivals Sarah Hyland Claps Back at Haters on Instagram