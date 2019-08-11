Miley Cyrus Posts a Cryptic Instagram About Change Amid Her Split from Liam Hemsworth

This weekend, news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to separate after eight months of marriage.

Miley has been posting Instagrams of her girls' trip to Italy following news of the split.

On Sunday, the singer shared a lengthy post about change and evolution.

Miley Cyrus is embracing change.

Following news that she and her husband of eight months (and on- and off-again partner of about a decade) Liam Hemsworth are separating, Miley has been very publicly living her best life on a girls' trip in Italy. On Sunday morning, the singer posted a lengthy 'gram about the nature of change and evolution, which has been on her mind for obvious reasons of late.

Miley wrote:

Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙

Miley's thoughtful caption came along with two photos of her in a black sports bra and black sweat pants after climbing the Dolomites.

Just keep bein' Miley.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

