Miley Cyrus Posts a Cryptic Instagram About Change Amid Her Split from Liam Hemsworth

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Photo Call
Neilson BarnardGetty Images

  • This weekend, news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to separate after eight months of marriage.
    • Miley has been posting Instagrams of her girls' trip to Italy following news of the split.
      • On Sunday, the singer shared a lengthy post about change and evolution.

        Miley Cyrus is embracing change.

        Following news that she and her husband of eight months (and on- and off-again partner of about a decade) Liam Hemsworth are separating, Miley has been very publicly living her best life on a girls' trip in Italy. On Sunday morning, the singer posted a lengthy 'gram about the nature of change and evolution, which has been on her mind for obvious reasons of late.

        Miley wrote:

        Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙

        Miley's thoughtful caption came along with two photos of her in a black sports bra and black sweat pants after climbing the Dolomites.

        Just keep bein' Miley.

