Boxes stuffed with Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookware line have been popping up on countless celebrity Instagram feeds of late, in the latest marketing push for the brand.

On her Instagram story, Teigen told her friends who didn't receive a box to stop asking her for one.

"My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is," she wrote.

Here is the thing: I can't judge Chrissy Teigen's friends too harshly, because I know the members of one single band and I ask them literally every day if they can put me in a music video, let me sing backup on their future tours, or somehow work it out for me to meet Beyoncé or Solange. But Teigen is, understandably, ever so slightly tired of being asked for free things—specifically, free marketing boxes from her Cravings cookware line.

As BuzzFeed notes, you've probably spotted a lot of Cravings on your Instagram feed of late. Teigen's been sending boxes stuffed with products to her celebrity friends, the Kardashian-Jenners among the recipients. But some of Teigen's friends didn't receive a box—and didn't hesitate to ask her for one.

Instagram

In a post on her Instagram story, Teigen told her friends, "please don't ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is." She continued, "Also I see some of u asking and you're literally rich."

Clarifying her comments in a subsequent video, Teigen said, "That was honestly just meant for my friends that are literally writing, saying, 'Uh, mine hasn't gotten here yet?' And that's cause, uh, I didn't send it to you." She added, "I've got somebody driving around freaking Los Angeles doing this one at a time. What do you want from me? We're tiny. We're small, OK?"

Teigen also snuck in a reference to the recent fallout concerning food writer Alison Roman's negative comments about Cravings. "Maybe that comes from somebody putting it in your head that we're just a content farm with endless money and got so big so fast, but I promise we didn't, as great as it looks." I see you, Chrissy!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io