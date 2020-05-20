Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Called Out Her "Rich" Friends on Instagram for Asking for Freebies

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 chrissy teigen attends the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • Boxes stuffed with Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookware line have been popping up on countless celebrity Instagram feeds of late, in the latest marketing push for the brand.
  • On her Instagram story, Teigen told her friends who didn't receive a box to stop asking her for one.
  • "My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is," she wrote.

    Here is the thing: I can't judge Chrissy Teigen's friends too harshly, because I know the members of one single band and I ask them literally every day if they can put me in a music video, let me sing backup on their future tours, or somehow work it out for me to meet Beyoncé or Solange. But Teigen is, understandably, ever so slightly tired of being asked for free things—specifically, free marketing boxes from her Cravings cookware line.

    As BuzzFeed notes, you've probably spotted a lot of Cravings on your Instagram feed of late. Teigen's been sending boxes stuffed with products to her celebrity friends, the Kardashian-Jenners among the recipients. But some of Teigen's friends didn't receive a box—and didn't hesitate to ask her for one.

    chrissy teigen
    Instagram

    In a post on her Instagram story, Teigen told her friends, "please don't ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is." She continued, "Also I see some of u asking and you're literally rich."

    Clarifying her comments in a subsequent video, Teigen said, "That was honestly just meant for my friends that are literally writing, saying, 'Uh, mine hasn't gotten here yet?' And that's cause, uh, I didn't send it to you." She added, "I've got somebody driving around freaking Los Angeles doing this one at a time. What do you want from me? We're tiny. We're small, OK?"

    Teigen also snuck in a reference to the recent fallout concerning food writer Alison Roman's negative comments about Cravings. "Maybe that comes from somebody putting it in your head that we're just a content farm with endless money and got so big so fast, but I promise we didn't, as great as it looks." I see you, Chrissy!

