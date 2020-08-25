On Twitter, Chrissy Teigen revealed a genius—and very funny—parenting trick she uses with her son, Miles.

Miles is currently enamored of Cars character Lightning McQueen, she shared.

"I just tell miles to eat his lunch because it’s lightning mcqueen’s favorite and he does it," Teigen tweeted.

When my childhood best friend and I were around 8, her baby brother pledged his every waking hour to bothering us, which made it very difficult to perfect our *NSYNC choreography. As a result, we developed the cruel but effective technique of telling him Bob the Builder had just arrived downstairs and was extremely excited to meet him, which, being a preschooler, he believed 100% of the time. And I have felt gently guilty for repeatedly setting him up for crushing disappointment ever since!

The point of that anecdote is that Chrissy Teigen recently revealed she employs a similar trick with her son, Miles, which has relieved me of some of my lingering guilt. "I love when kids are beyond obsessed with something. It makes life so much easier," she tweeted. "I just tell miles to eat his lunch because it’s lightning mcqueen’s favorite and he does it. He does whatever lightning mcqueen says, always." And just like that I am unburdened! Turns out lying to kids is both fine and often necessary!

In other Teigen news, she recently asked teachers to send her their Amazon wish lists so she could buy them school supplies. After thousands responded, she tweeted, "Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through. Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs." Want to support a teacher who needs classroom supplies? Take a look at the replies to the tweet below.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

