Chrissy Teigen Got Super Candid About Her "Difficult" Third Pregnancy

By Emily Dixon
chrissy teigen
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen opened up about her third pregnancy and the difficulties she's experiencing.
  • Speaking on her Instagram Story, she gave followers an update on her mandated bed rest.
  • "I got out of bed for five minutes yesterday, and in that five minutes I still bled everywhere," Teigen said.

    Chrissy Teigen is facing some health challenges during her third pregnancy, and she's keeping her followers updated throughout the process. On Wednesday, she shared her experience of bed rest two days in. "Hello, hello. We’re still here. Day two," she said on her Instagram Story. "I got out of bed for five minutes yesterday, and in that five minutes I still bled everywhere. It’s fun."

    Teigen's not exactly enjoying bed rest: Early Wednesday morning, she tweeted, "Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Earlier this week, Teigen revealed she'd initially misunderstood what bed rest entailed. " I didn’t really know that bed rest was, like, in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really really really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest," she said on her Instagram Story. "Now I’m in trouble, so now I need bed rest," she added. "So just letting everyone know that if I have to bail on anything, it’s because I’m on, like, super serious bed rest times."

    Her third pregnancy is proving more challenging than her first two: "It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though," she shared. "I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh yeah! Pregnancy’s awesome!' Now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome."


