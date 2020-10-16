Today's Top Stories
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrated Their Engagement Anniversary With an Adorable Photo

By Emily Dixon

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a cute throwback photo on their Instagram Stories Thursday, to mark three years since they became engaged. Jonas was the first to post the sweet photo of the couple, Turner's ring front and center, which was presumably taken directly after she accepted his proposal. "Three years ago @sophiet said yes!" he captioned the snap, which Turner subsequently posted to her own Instagram Story with a string of heart emojis.

    sophie turner joe jonas engaged instagram
    @joejonasInstagram

    Jonas and Turner shared their engagement news on Instagram almost immediately after Jonas popped the question, posting matching photos of their hands (a giant ring on Turner's finger, naturally) with the captions "She said yes"/"I said yes." Speaking to TV Week in 2018, Jonas explained why they didn't wait to share the news. "We knew it would get out if she was walking around with the ring on her finger so we tried to be timely about it, but the emotions took over," he said. "But, we did leave a lot of phone calls unanswered and tried to make the most of the time to spend together."

    I said yes.

    The same year, Turner spoke to Marie Claire about her engagement—and made a very important point about the way marriage is perceived. "I’m still like, Holy sh*t! I’m engaged," she said. "There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life."

    "It’s lovely to be engaged," she continued. "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career."


