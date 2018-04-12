Zayn Malik's New Song *Might* Be About Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has released his first new solo single since 2016's "Like I Would," and it was worth the wait. The song itself, "Let Me," is great, but the accompanying video is downright haunting. The cinematic video features Zayn lusting after a gorgeous woman, whose love he can only win by completing a very dangerous mission (spoiler alert: He gets the girl).

The song's lyrics have some fans wondering if the song might be an ode to Gigi Hadid, written before she and Zayn split.

Some possibly Gigi-inspired lyrics include:

"Baby, let me be your man / So I can love you / And if you let me be your man / Then I'll take care of you."

And:

"We're drinking the finest label / Dirty dancing on top of the table / Long walks on the beach in April (beach in April) / Yeah, I promise, darling, that I'll be faithful (be faithful)."

The line about walking on the beach in April is particularly telling, since Gigi's birthday is in April and the couple famously spent her 21st birthday on a beach together.