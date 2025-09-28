The Unforgettable "Magical" Night Princess Kate Arranged for George, Charlotte, and Louis—Described as a "Dream" Come True for "Most Children"

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are privy to certain privileges as members of the Royal Family. Case in point: when HBO built elements of the new Harry Potter set in Windsor Great Park, Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids were lucky enough to get an invite.

As reported by the Daily Mail, "Hogsmeade Station was built on Windsor Great Park," which is conveniently close to Kate and William's new home, Forest Lodge. On Friday, September 26, "Kate took Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for a spellbinding visit where they met the cast," the outlet reported.

According to the publication, the visit "would have been a magical evening for the young royals who are huge fans of the movies."

Describing the incredible event, a royal source told the Daily Mail, "It was so special, Kate and the children met the young actors and the director on the set. There was only one night of filming there so it really was a magical ticket."

"It's the dream for most children to step aboard the Hogwarts Express." (Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

The source continued, "And as for Louis, he got the chance to ride on the train with the driver. He seemed to absolutely love it. It's the dream for most children to step aboard the Hogwarts Express." Clearly, being a child of the future king has some benefits.

"It really was a magical ticket." (Image credit: Getty Images)

A source also revealed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's children visited the set, too. "They were busy looking at the Hogwarts Express and it genuinely seemed like a magical time for them," the source explained.

Earlier this week, royal biographer Christopher Andersen opened up about George, Charlotte, and Louis's upbringing in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR . "[Kate and William] pretty much lavish equal attention on all three, while at the same time nurturing their distinct and different personalities," the expert noted.