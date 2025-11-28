Cynthia Erivo Wears Five Different Winter Coats at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

As the rest of us were filling our plates and getting into political arguments with our relatives, Cynthia Erivo was throwing a 'fit—three, to be exact.

The Wicked: For Good star ended her press tour last week, but when it comes to serving looks, she didn't pause for a second. On the contrary, Erivo continued right on serving looks, styling several menswear-inspired ensembles the week of the release. Naturally, when this year's Thanksgiving celebrations rolled around, the actor came armed with three more stylish fall 'fits.

On Nov. 27, Erivo was the star of this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. She performed several songs for the cameras, dressed head to toe in plush marsala (the unofficial color of the wine-heavy holiday). She layered dual faux fur trench coats over a matching burgundy turtle neck, all from Max Mara.

She finished the monochromatic moment with a wide-brim hat and bedazzled platform boots in the same rich hue. The only part of her outfit not on the wine-colored beat, was Erivo's cherry red belt.

Erivo wore burgundy to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following her performance, the actor pivoted to another color story entirely. The second outfit was equally monochromatic, but highlighted shades of cool-toned gray, instead.

Once again sporting Max Mara, Erivo wore a charcoal turtleneck and Heather gray maxi skirt under an ankle-length quilted coat. On top of that, she wore another statement belt (this time in black) and a shearling-lined coat, which fell all the way to the floor. The element of color-contrast here came in the form of tan suede red-bottoms from Louboutin.

Later that day, she traded out her all-red look for a layered gray ensemble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erivo closed out the day in yet another cozy-chic winter look. She reprised her wide-brim hat, styling it with a paisley printed silk scarf. Her outerwear of choice was a plaid trench coat. She cinched it with the matching belt, effectively covering everything except her white-bright platform booties.

Her final look included a plaid trench coat and white boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, let us all give thanks to Cynthia Erivo for supplying a week's worth of looks in one singular day.