Kylie Jenner Plucks a Sheer Lace Bodysuit From Valentino's Runway for a Day at the Office
Work wardrobe but make it see-through.
With several successful businesses under her belt, including Khy and Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner presumably spends plenty of time at the office. However, the reality star doesn't appear to be constrained by the same work wardrobe rules the majority of employees are forced to follow. As such, a sheer lace bodysuit is apparently the ideal choice for a busy day at work.
Jenner shared a carousel of photos on Instagram revealing her chic workwear, plucked directly from Valentino's Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection. Consisting of a sheer lace bodysuit, matching see-through tights, and a low-cut silky bralette, Jenner wore the memorable Valentino outfit while posing in her offices. A removable jacket constructed from metallic lace, and embellished with a fur trim, was worn over the top of her bodysuit.
Just like in its runway iteration, Jenner's outfit included a pair of white peep-toe sandals with a thick ankle strap adorned with a flower.
Jenner—who is styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist—has some seriously loud luxury tastes when it comes to fashion. For instance, earlier this week, the makeup mogul revealed that she uses one of the largest and most expensive Hermès Birkins available as her carry-on luggage when flying via private jet. As a result, wearing a lacy Valentino bodysuit for a day at the office is perfectly in keeping with Jenner's aesthetic.
Of course, most people couldn't get away with wearing sheer outfits to the office. Still, incorporating a little lace into any workwear look isn't totally out of the question.
Shop Lace Outfits Inspired by Kylie Jenner
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.