Kylie Jenner Plucks a Sheer Lace Bodysuit From Valentino's Runway for a Day at the Office

With several successful businesses under her belt, including Khy and Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner presumably spends plenty of time at the office. However, the reality star doesn't appear to be constrained by the same work wardrobe rules the majority of employees are forced to follow. As such, a sheer lace bodysuit is apparently the ideal choice for a busy day at work.

Jenner shared a carousel of photos on Instagram revealing her chic workwear, plucked directly from Valentino's Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection. Consisting of a sheer lace bodysuit, matching see-through tights, and a low-cut silky bralette, Jenner wore the memorable Valentino outfit while posing in her offices. A removable jacket constructed from metallic lace, and embellished with a fur trim, was worn over the top of her bodysuit.

Just like in its runway iteration, Jenner's outfit included a pair of white peep-toe sandals with a thick ankle strap adorned with a flower.

Kylie Jenner poses in a Valentino runway look. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner's outfit from Valentino's Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Jenner—who is styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist—has some seriously loud luxury tastes when it comes to fashion. For instance, earlier this week, the makeup mogul revealed that she uses one of the largest and most expensive Hermès Birkins available as her carry-on luggage when flying via private jet. As a result, wearing a lacy Valentino bodysuit for a day at the office is perfectly in keeping with Jenner's aesthetic.

Kylie Jenner wearing her sheer Valentino bodysuit. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Of course, most people couldn't get away with wearing sheer outfits to the office. Still, incorporating a little lace into any workwear look isn't totally out of the question.

Shop Lace Outfits Inspired by Kylie Jenner