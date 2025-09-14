Zoë Kravitz Skips the Emmys Red Carpet In Favor of a Rome Vacation With Harry Styles

I saved a spot on my 2025 Emmys best-dressed list just for Zoë Kravitz's red carpet outfit. However, Harry Styles foiled my plans. The Grammy winner whisked her away to Rome just days ago, depriving me of what would've been another stellar step-and-repeat.

The Caught Stealing actor took award season by storm last year, though she wasn't up for a single trophy. This year, she's in the Emmy nominee's chair for the first time, in honor of her work on The Studio. In an ideal world, Kravitz would've collaborated with stylist Danielle Goldberg for tonight's ceremony. Goldberg was the brain behind her Caught Stealing press tour, in all its '90s-inspired Saint Laurent glory. But alas, an Italian getaway with Styles won her over. (I don't blame her.)

Paparazzi have captured the internet's favorite couple seven times this month. So, you understand why I thought they'd be here, right? Page Six reported Kravitz swapped L.A.'s Peacock Theater for the streets of Rome. Two days ago, she was spotted in an on-brand little black dress, likely with Saint Laurent tags. She paired it with red ballet flats from The Row, ringing in at $890. (The same price as her beloved City Flip-Flops.) Similar styles are having a moment at New York Fashion Week, perhaps inspired by Kravitz's fellow New Yorker, Katie Holmes.

Before jetting to Italy, Zoë made a pit stop at New York Fashion Week in Saint Laurent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Emmys have been noticeably Kravitz-free since 2017. That's right—even with High Fidelity and Big Little Lies credits, the TV actor has RSVP-ed "maybe next time" for eight seasons straight. Kravitz's most recent Emmys found her at the start of her fashion girl arc.

Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (the team behind Jennifer Lopez's latest looks) dressed the then-29-year-old in Dior Fall 2017 Couture. On the runway, the ombré rainbow skirt barely peeked out from underneath a patchwork velvet coat. Kravitz wore the gown as is: with the plunging black bodice and fringed petticoat on full display. She didn't discover her now-favorite jeweler, Jessica McCormack, until 2021. Instead, she sourced Forevermark for a statement choker, bracelet, and diamond studs.

Zoë Kravitz walked her first Emmys red carpet in 2017. She's been noticeably missing since. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turns out, Dior hasn't dressed Kravitz since the 2017 Emmys (unless you count her vintage Dior by John Galliano gown in Episode 8 of The Studio). Nowadays, she prefers neutral dresses, preferably with a sultry element or two, and Saint Laurent tags. Her foolproof formula is a little black dress from the French atelier, whether it be short and striking or floor-length and glamorous.

At the 2025 Golden Globes, she went the latter route, with help from stylist Andrew Mukamal. The man behind Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour dreamt up a strapless Saint Laurent dress, featuring a plunging neckline and a stark white wrap around her waist. It trailed effortlessly behind Kravitz as she walked.

This custom Saint Laurent gown still lives rent-free in my head, nine months post-Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz isn't the most regular award season attendee, but she does know her way around an A-list event. Last March, her style streak continued at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (She skipped the actual Academy Awards.) Kravitz was impossible to miss in what appeared to be a black satin long-sleeve gown. Au contraire, the Saint Laurent style featured a risqué peek-a-boo cutout. Polka-dotted rhinestones atop illusion mesh added just enough opacity.

Perhaps Kravitz will go the cutout route again after the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for Kravitz and Styles to go red carpet official. Thankfully, their street style streak shows no sign of slowing down. Last week alone, Kravitz walked arm-in-arm with Styles in an all-black airport outfit, a The Row raffia bag, and Mansur Gavriel ballet flats. While you mourn their lack of Emmys looks, copy their pre-Italy travel looks.