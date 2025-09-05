I’m Going All In on Fall’s Boho Trend During Anthropologie’s Must-Shop Sale
27 under-$150 pieces to nail the season's biggest trend.
From suede jackets to brown sneakers, there are a ton of fall trends I can't wait to test drive this season. However, the one I'm most looking forward to wearing has to be fall's boho trend. There's something effortlessly cool about the free-spirited aesthetic. With '70s-inspired styles in mind, I set out to add more autumnal boho finds to my closet, so naturally, Anthropologie is the one retailer I knew I had to check out.
Luckily for my budget, Anthropologie is throwing a sale, which includes 30 percent off on hundreds of pieces (fall shoes are included, too!). After scouring the sale selection, my online cart is full to the brim with cool boho styles. There are transitional dresses that work for the office and beyond, as well as breezy tops to pair with trendy denim and trendy sweaters to layer with. I even found some suede shoes to pair seamlessly with my new boho outfits.
The only downside to this Anthropologie sale? It only lasts for three days. You have from now through September 7 to shop the sale, so to make things easier for you, I've rounded up all of the boho finds I'm crushing on below. Just be sure to act fast to score your favorites before the sale ends.
The next time you don't know what to wear to work, this shirtdress makes for an easy one-and-done outfit.
I would pair this top with trendy jeans for a cool double denim outfit.
Plaid is about to be huge for fall.
The boho-inspired embroidery makes this the coolest leather jacket I've seen all year.
For your jeans and a nice top outfits.
Give your white T-shirt collection a boho twist with this ruffled version.
This mustard yellow shade is set to be one of fall's trendiest colors.
Cow print is the trend to watch over the upcoming months.
This top will give your date night outfits a boho flair.
When you're tired of jeans, take these trendy olive green pants out for a spin.
Say hello to your new favorite work shoes of the season.
This cardigan makes for a great layering piece.
A vest you can style in multiple ways is a great top to keep in your closet.
I've found the perfect top for your transitional outfits.
As a minimalist, chocolate brown is the neutral shade I'm adding more of to my closet.
Best of luck choosing just one shade of these ballet flats.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.