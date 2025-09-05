From suede jackets to brown sneakers, there are a ton of fall trends I can't wait to test drive this season. However, the one I'm most looking forward to wearing has to be fall's boho trend. There's something effortlessly cool about the free-spirited aesthetic. With '70s-inspired styles in mind, I set out to add more autumnal boho finds to my closet, so naturally, Anthropologie is the one retailer I knew I had to check out.

Luckily for my budget, Anthropologie is throwing a sale, which includes 30 percent off on hundreds of pieces (fall shoes are included, too!). After scouring the sale selection, my online cart is full to the brim with cool boho styles. There are transitional dresses that work for the office and beyond, as well as breezy tops to pair with trendy denim and trendy sweaters to layer with. I even found some suede shoes to pair seamlessly with my new boho outfits.

The only downside to this Anthropologie sale? It only lasts for three days. You have from now through September 7 to shop the sale, so to make things easier for you, I've rounded up all of the boho finds I'm crushing on below. Just be sure to act fast to score your favorites before the sale ends.

