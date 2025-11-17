Looking Chic Is the Goal—These Under-$100 Nordstrom Sale Finds Will Get You There

As we inch closer to the holiday season, the list of gifts I have to buy for my loved ones just keeps growing—and is leaving little room in my bank account for a “treat yourself” moment. So, I’m using Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale as the perfect excuse to buy something for myself, and I uncovered enough under-$100 finds to satisfy all of my mid-season style cravings.

I found every on-trend piece I've been eyeing for months, from classic Levi's jeans that cost less than $50 to ballet flats that come in a trendy Miley Cyrus and Sophie Turner-approved snakeskin print. This list also includes chic rain jackets (yes, they exist) and a cashmere scarf perfect for bundling up in now that the weather is finally cooling down.

Here's to staying warm (and looking chic!) this season. We've got you covered on the rest of your Nordstrom shopping journey, too—our editors already found the best rich-looking finds, the best sneakers, and the best jackets to shop now and love for seasons to come. The deals are only running until November 19, so scroll (and shop) while you still can.