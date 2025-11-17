Looking Chic Is the Goal—These Under-$100 Nordstrom Sale Finds Will Get You There
They'll satisfy your mid-season style cravings.
As we inch closer to the holiday season, the list of gifts I have to buy for my loved ones just keeps growing—and is leaving little room in my bank account for a “treat yourself” moment. So, I’m using Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale as the perfect excuse to buy something for myself, and I uncovered enough under-$100 finds to satisfy all of my mid-season style cravings.
I found every on-trend piece I've been eyeing for months, from classic Levi's jeans that cost less than $50 to ballet flats that come in a trendy Miley Cyrus and Sophie Turner-approved snakeskin print. This list also includes chic rain jackets (yes, they exist) and a cashmere scarf perfect for bundling up in now that the weather is finally cooling down.
Here's to staying warm (and looking chic!) this season. We've got you covered on the rest of your Nordstrom shopping journey, too—our editors already found the best rich-looking finds, the best sneakers, and the best jackets to shop now and love for seasons to come. The deals are only running until November 19, so scroll (and shop) while you still can.
This tote could carry your must-haves to work or on your next travel day.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.