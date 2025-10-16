Zara's Newest Fall Collection Has Me Actually Excited For Colder Weather
25 finds I'm buying ASAP.
When the temperature dips below 60 degrees, my personal style tends to dip as well. I can typically bring myself to wear chunky sweaters, cardigans, and puffer jackets. In short, being comfy and cozy becomes my top priority. But after taking a peek at Zara's new fall collection (and adding a ton of pieces to my shopping cart), I'm convinced I can have the best of both worlds.
Zara is my one-stop shop for fall trends, affordable basics, and work wardrobe essentials, so I'm constantly scrolling the site. As I was browsing the new-in section, I felt a budding excitement for colder temperatures. I credit this newfound enthusiasm to Zara's fall outerwear. From a few suede styles to several cool bomber jackets, so many new coats and jackets look so rich. Not only that, but the retailer dropped plenty of trendy sweaters, wool trousers, and other stylish pieces that will be a hit in my wardrobe come the chill.
If you, too, get into a styling slump in the last few months of the year, rest assured, I've got your back. I can practically guarantee that this list of Zara's new arrivals will reinvigorate your cold-weather style.
Whenever I don't know what to wear when it's cold, I throw on a black turtleneck and jeans, and the end result is always chic.
I'd pair this fall-forward dress with tights and knee-high boots and call it a day.
Double denim is the easy outfit idea I want to recreate immediately.
My heart soared when I came across these warm, tailored trousers.
With its fur collar, this find feels like it could have been pulled from the '70s, and I'm here for it.
From the rounded button-up collar to the green shade, I'm obsessed with everything about this sweater.
Chocolate brown is the fall color I'm adding more of to my wardrobe.
I love a classic button-down shirt, but this peplum version is calling my name.
I'm calling it now: Fur coats will be the jacket trend to wear come winter.
I've been on the hunt for a cool plaid shirt and I think I just found my top pick.
Don't give up on polka dots just yet—this chic dress proves the trend has legs for this season.
Consider this your new go-to skirt for your fall office outfits.
