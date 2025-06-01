Kylie Jenner Pairs Her Retro Knicks Jacket With a Rare Birkin Bag and Celeb-Beloved $54,000 Watch
Bootcut jeans and vintage Chanel mules completed the perfect date night outfit.
Kylie Jenner is most definitely a supportive girlfriend, as she accompanied Knicks superfan and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to their second game of the week on Saturday, May 31. Just two days earlier, Jenner was courtside for the Knicks vs. Pacers game, where she paired rare vintage pieces with her $54,000 watch. For Saturday's event, Jenner enlisted the help of a rare blue Hermès Birkin bag, dark denim bootcut jeans, and a pair of vintage mules.
Despite flying out to Indiana to watch the Knicks play the Pacers, Chalamet and Jenner weren't good luck charms. Sadly, the Knicks lost, meaning the Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. Even though their team lost, Chalamet and Jenner were in excellent spirits, packing on PDA throughout the night. Plus, Jenner's sleek outfit made up for any sporting losses.
The reality TV star wore a retro Knicks jacket for the occasion, with a simple white vest underneath and dark blue bootcut jeans. For footwear, Jenner opted for her vintage pointed-toe Chanel mules in ivory leather.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder made sure her accessories really popped against her Knicks uniform.
A known collector of Hermès Birkins, Jenner took a rare Kelly 25 blue bag to the game, and wore her trusty Panthère de Cartier Diamond Watch, which is worth $54,000.
Even though the Knicks lost, Chalamet and Jenner appeared to have a fun time hanging out at the Indiana game.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Amal Clooney Wears Royal Family-Approved Gold Pumps
The decorated lawyer wore a lacy velvet gown to join husband George Clooney backstage on Broadway.
-
William Preparing Prince George for "Massive Responsibility"
"We can do so much more," the Prince of Wales explained.
-
Royal Aides Reveal Prince William Is "Demanding" and "Impatient"
The Prince of Wales was also described as "pretty ambitious."
-
Amal Clooney's Royal Family-Approved Gold Pumps Are the Perfect Date Night Attire
The decorated lawyer wore a lacy velvet gown to join husband George Clooney backstage on Broadway.
-
Dakota Johnson Just Styled the Effortless Jacket Trend All New Yorkers Are Wearing
She completed her outfit with a sheer bodysuit and more than $130,000-worth of jewelry.
-
Taylor Swift Flashes an Evil Eye Diamond Ring and $10,000 Cartier Watch While Announcing She Reclaimed Her Masters
The star took ownership of her catalog in jewelry laced with meaning.
-
Beyoncé's Custom Schiaparelli Look Puts a 'Cowboy Carter' Twist on the Double Belt Trend
She went out with a bang in custom Schiaparelli.
-
Dakota Johnson Frosts Her Ferragamo Little Black Dress With a $25,500 Roberto Coin Ring
Plus, J.Law-approved pumps.
-
Taylor Swift Finally Returns to New York City Wearing an On-Brand Dôen Dress
Plus, a few 'Reputation'-core accessories.
-
Kylie Jenner's Knicks Game Outfit Pairs Rare Vintage Pieces and a $54,000 Cartier Watch
Plus a $54,000 Cartier watch.
-
Miley Cyrus Sinks Her Claws Into Leopard-Print Pants From Khaite's Fall 2025 Runway
This personal style era simply can't be tamed.