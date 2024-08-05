Fall is still a ways away, but it's never too early to start prepping my wardrobe with the best basics. Layerable options make up the backbone of my favorite fall outfits, so I'm looking for few new pieces to add into my rotation before the season arrives. More specifically, I'm looking at the sale sections of Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus for luxurious options that fit my budget—and they're all under $400.

No matter the season, I can always count on both retailers for the best fall finds. Case in point: I found everything on my cold-weather wishlist in the sales, from cozy sweaters and trendy denim to refreshed button-down shirts and a few fall jackets. These are pieces made to be layered as the weather changes, so consider this your answer to the tricky transitional weather season.

See all the luxe fashion items—like jeans from Sydney Sweeney and Meghan Markle-approved denim brand L'Agence—worth adding to your new-season rotation. Rest assured, every item on this list will make you forget about sundresses and wish for sweater weather .

Best On-Sale Fall Basics From Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue's current sale is massive, with over 18,000 items up to 70 percent off. Score major savings on jeans, sweaters, elevated tops, and more, but fair warning—the deals end August 8.

Hudson Jeans Raglan-Sleeve Boxy Denim Jacket (Was $275) $138 at Saks Fifth Avenue Jean jackets are a quintessential fall item—you really can't get through the season without one. Consider this versatile find, which has a cool boxy shape, for any time you need an extra layer.

Favorite Daughter The Ex-Boyfriend Denim Shirt (Was $188) $150 at Saks Fifth Avenue Button-down shirts are always essential, and a denim version is a must-have for fall. This oversized one can be worn with just about anything in your closet for a fresh feel.

Elie Tahari The Darra V-Neck Sweater (Was $145) $102 at Saks Fifth Avenue Don't mistake this find as a basic T-shirt—it's so much more. Half sleeves and a soft rib-knit fabrication elevate this top to new heights. Opt for this sweater whenever you want to look put together.

Theory Rolled-Sleeve One-Button Blazer (Was $475) $285 at Theory This classic black blazer will be there whenever you don't know what to wear. Wear it with jeans and a white T-shirt, and you'll look perfectly polished with minimal effort.

A.L.C. Fisher Ribbed Cotton-Blend Blouse (Was $295) $177 at Saks Fifth Avenue Details like a buttoned neckline, and a luxe striped rib-knit fabric elevate this top from A.L.C.

Splendid Portia Double-Breasted Crop Jacket (Was $188) $113 at Saks Fifth Avenue If you're looking for a different take on the classic trench coat, opt for a cropped style like this. It's still just as wearable, but it offers more shape thanks to its shorter hem

L'Agence Jones Ultra High-Rise Stovepipe Jeans (Were $295) $148 at Saks Fifth Avenue Jeans are a wardrobe staple in the fall, so you'll need an option to wear on repeat. This L'Agence pair is about as classic as it gets, with a high rise and slim-straight fit through the leg.

Maje Leather Shirt (Was $565) $283 at Saks Fifth Avenue Once fall weather hits, I live in leather jackets—they're easy to style, offer a bit of extra warmth on a chilly day, and instantly make an outfit feel cool. You can dress this Maje one up or down for any occasion.

Cami NYC Andressa Silk Satin Cami (Was $185) $148 at Saks Fifth Avenue This silky tank top from Cami NYC will serve you well. Wear it to the office with sleek trousers and slingback heels, or tuck it into a skirt for date night.

Rag & Bone Bridget Wool-Blend V-Neck Cardigan (Was $495) $347 at Saks Fifth Avenue Can you ever have too many cardigans? I don't think so, especially when they're as cozy as this one. This Rag & Bone pick's oversized look and thick, plush knit make it a staple.

Reiss Nellie V-Neck Sweater (Was $145) $73 at Saks Fifth Avenue A simple polo sweater like this will go far in your wardrobe. It's sleek and lightweight, and it will look just as good with trousers as it would a denim maxi skirt. You can even tie it over your shoulders like the fashion set loves to do.

Weekend Max Mara Kabala Belted Linen Sweater (Was $475) $238 at Saks Fifth Avenue This sweater features an open knit made from 100 percent linen, so it's lightweight and breathable. It's the ideal summer sweater to keep at your desk for blasting office air conditioning—or when the weather is in that tricky transitional stage.

Best On-Sale Fall Basics at Neiman Marcus

At Neiman Marcus, over 6,000 fashion finds are up to 75 percent off. The sale includes brands like Vince, Rag & Bone, Agolde, and more. However, there's no telling when this sale is over, so grab your favorites while you can.

Sablyn Marcela Cashmere Sweater (Was $825) $206 at Neiman Marcus When a cashmere sweater is on par with a blanket in terms of coziness, it's a must-have. With its ultra-soft open knit, it plays into the ever-popular sheer trend without being too scandalous.

Agolde Della Denim Midi Skirt (Was $248) $119 at Neiman Marcus Long denim skirts were everywhere last year, and I'm willing to bet their popularity will continue in the upcoming season. You can wear them like you would your favorite jeans: with sweaters, T-shirts, and boots.

Solid and Striped x Sofia Richie Grainge The Jancy Striped Blouse (Was $248) $119 at Neiman Marcus Leave it to quiet luxury queen Sofia Richie to collaborate on the perfect button-down shirt. It's just the right fit—not too slim and not too oversized—for all of your fall outfits. Wear it tucked in and buttoned up, or open it over your favorite tank.

Rag & Bone Joy Pull-On Wool Pants (Were $398) $174 at Neiman Marcus Loungewear that I can wear in public is a necessity in my life. These pants may be as soft as your favorite sweater, but they're elevated enough to wear while running errands, out to brunch, or any other weekend plans.

Ulla Johnson Isabel Sleeveless Keyhole Maxi Dress (Was $570) $273 at Neiman Marcus This black midi dress was practically made for fun accessorizing. For daytime, opt for ballet flats and a cropped jacket, or make it evening wear with heels and chunky jewelry.

A.L.C. Monica Oversized Button-Front Top (Was $295) $144 at Neiman Marcus Finding button-down shirts with unique details will keep your look interesting. This one features elasticized flared cuffs, giving it an edge over the other options in your closet.

Vince Relaxed Pocketed Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress (Was $445) $267 at Neiman Marcus This white dress can be worn on its own now while the weather is still warm and well into the fall with a sweater over the top.

Solid and Striped x Sofia Richie Grainge The Monique Trench Coat (Was $798) $391 at Neiman Marcus A trench coat is a nonnegotiable fashion item for fall. It's the perfect layer to wear during those tricky in-between months, and it will keep you stylish in the rain. This buttery off-white shade is made for those who want to venture out from the traditional camel versions.

Veronica Beard Camille Long-Sleeve Linen Shirtdress (Was $598) $272 at Neiman Marcus I like to have a healthy rotation of shirtdresses in my wardrobe for every season, and this is one I would buy before fall arrives. Whenever you're in a rush, this dress is a polished one-and-done option.

Enza Costa Soft Vegan Leather Pencil Skirt (Was $395) $190 at Neiman Marcus A solid black pencil skirt goes with almost everything, but this one gets bonus style points for its sleek leather finish.

Veronica Beard Taylor Cropped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $328) $150 at Neiman Marcus As much as I love classic blue jeans, they can feel repetitive. This pair would be great with a chocolate brown top for a cool monochromatic moment.