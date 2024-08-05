24 Under-$400 Luxe Fall Basics from Saks and Neiman Marcus
We found the best foundational pieces ever
Fall is still a ways away, but it's never too early to start prepping my wardrobe with the best basics. Layerable options make up the backbone of my favorite fall outfits, so I'm looking for few new pieces to add into my rotation before the season arrives. More specifically, I'm looking at the sale sections of Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus for luxurious options that fit my budget—and they're all under $400.
No matter the season, I can always count on both retailers for the best fall finds. Case in point: I found everything on my cold-weather wishlist in the sales, from cozy sweaters and trendy denim to refreshed button-down shirts and a few fall jackets. These are pieces made to be layered as the weather changes, so consider this your answer to the tricky transitional weather season.
See all the luxe fashion items—like jeans from Sydney Sweeney and Meghan Markle-approved denim brand L'Agence—worth adding to your new-season rotation. Rest assured, every item on this list will make you forget about sundresses and wish for sweater weather .
Best On-Sale Fall Basics From Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue's current sale is massive, with over 18,000 items up to 70 percent off. Score major savings on jeans, sweaters, elevated tops, and more, but fair warning—the deals end August 8.
Jean jackets are a quintessential fall item—you really can't get through the season without one. Consider this versatile find, which has a cool boxy shape, for any time you need an extra layer.
Button-down shirts are always essential, and a denim version is a must-have for fall. This oversized one can be worn with just about anything in your closet for a fresh feel.
Don't mistake this find as a basic T-shirt—it's so much more. Half sleeves and a soft rib-knit fabrication elevate this top to new heights. Opt for this sweater whenever you want to look put together.
This classic black blazer will be there whenever you don't know what to wear. Wear it with jeans and a white T-shirt, and you'll look perfectly polished with minimal effort.
Details like a buttoned neckline, and a luxe striped rib-knit fabric elevate this top from A.L.C.
If you're looking for a different take on the classic trench coat, opt for a cropped style like this. It's still just as wearable, but it offers more shape thanks to its shorter hem
Jeans are a wardrobe staple in the fall, so you'll need an option to wear on repeat. This L'Agence pair is about as classic as it gets, with a high rise and slim-straight fit through the leg.
Once fall weather hits, I live in leather jackets—they're easy to style, offer a bit of extra warmth on a chilly day, and instantly make an outfit feel cool. You can dress this Maje one up or down for any occasion.
This silky tank top from Cami NYC will serve you well. Wear it to the office with sleek trousers and slingback heels, or tuck it into a skirt for date night.
Can you ever have too many cardigans? I don't think so, especially when they're as cozy as this one. This Rag & Bone pick's oversized look and thick, plush knit make it a staple.
A simple polo sweater like this will go far in your wardrobe. It's sleek and lightweight, and it will look just as good with trousers as it would a denim maxi skirt. You can even tie it over your shoulders like the fashion set loves to do.
This sweater features an open knit made from 100 percent linen, so it's lightweight and breathable. It's the ideal summer sweater to keep at your desk for blasting office air conditioning—or when the weather is in that tricky transitional stage.
Best On-Sale Fall Basics at Neiman Marcus
At Neiman Marcus, over 6,000 fashion finds are up to 75 percent off. The sale includes brands like Vince, Rag & Bone, Agolde, and more. However, there's no telling when this sale is over, so grab your favorites while you can.
When a cashmere sweater is on par with a blanket in terms of coziness, it's a must-have. With its ultra-soft open knit, it plays into the ever-popular sheer trend without being too scandalous.
Long denim skirts were everywhere last year, and I'm willing to bet their popularity will continue in the upcoming season. You can wear them like you would your favorite jeans: with sweaters, T-shirts, and boots.
Leave it to quiet luxury queen Sofia Richie to collaborate on the perfect button-down shirt. It's just the right fit—not too slim and not too oversized—for all of your fall outfits. Wear it tucked in and buttoned up, or open it over your favorite tank.
The cropped hem on this pair of Fame jeans is a little distressed, which will draw more attention to your newest trendy new pair of sneakers or mesh flats.
Loungewear that I can wear in public is a necessity in my life. These pants may be as soft as your favorite sweater, but they're elevated enough to wear while running errands, out to brunch, or any other weekend plans.
This black midi dress was practically made for fun accessorizing. For daytime, opt for ballet flats and a cropped jacket, or make it evening wear with heels and chunky jewelry.
Finding button-down shirts with unique details will keep your look interesting. This one features elasticized flared cuffs, giving it an edge over the other options in your closet.
This white dress can be worn on its own now while the weather is still warm and well into the fall with a sweater over the top.
A trench coat is a nonnegotiable fashion item for fall. It's the perfect layer to wear during those tricky in-between months, and it will keep you stylish in the rain. This buttery off-white shade is made for those who want to venture out from the traditional camel versions.
I like to have a healthy rotation of shirtdresses in my wardrobe for every season, and this is one I would buy before fall arrives. Whenever you're in a rush, this dress is a polished one-and-done option.
A solid black pencil skirt goes with almost everything, but this one gets bonus style points for its sleek leather finish.
As much as I love classic blue jeans, they can feel repetitive. This pair would be great with a chocolate brown top for a cool monochromatic moment.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
