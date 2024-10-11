Sabrina Carpenter Channels Taylor Swift's NFL Girlfriend Style in a Cowboys Sweatshirt and Jorts
This look was a... touchdown?
For Sabrina Carpenter, pop icon Taylor Swift is more than just her "best, best friend," she's also her music industry mentor. Carpenter opened for the Eras Tour earlier this year and says working with Swift has given her "perspective on this whole process."
In August, Carpenter told Variety: "Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I've ever seen her tackle, she's done so with grace."
Swift has certainly had an impact on Carpenter's music, but lately, it seems the "Espresso" singer has been taking notes from her fashion sense as well. Earlier this week, she was spotted in an outfit that was noticeably Swift-coded. Instead of her usual pastels, she chose a yellow plaid skirt that felt like a low-key recreation of Swift's tartan look from the 2024 VMAs.
Yesterday, Carpenter pulled from her mentor's closet again—this time, channeling Swift's Chiefs-game style. On Oct. 10, Carpenter stepped out in New York City dressed in full NFL girlfriend regalia. She wore a navy Dallas Cowboys crewneck and a pair of long-line boyfriend jorts, which she styled with skin-tight black leather boots (a major contrast to her usual peep-toe platform pumps).
Carpenter's accessories of choice were the cherry on top of her grungy athleisure look. She toted a vintage striped Chanel bag and, instead of your typical statement necklace, wore Gen Z's favorite accessory (read: chunky old-school headphones) slung around her neck.
She may be dressed like a football girlfriend, but to the best of public knowledge, Carpenter is still dating Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, who starred in her "Please Please Please" music video earlier this year.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
