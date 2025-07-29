Sofia Richie Grainge Expertly Elevates Her $75 Reebok Sneakers With Alaïa's Hottest Bag

Every It girl-turned-sneakerhead pledges allegiance to a footwear label: Dakota Johnson loves Nike. Rihanna is a day-one Puma fan. Olivia Rodrigo will never ditch Adidas. And as of today, there's no doubt Sofia Richie Grainge is loyal to Reebok: She loves one pair so much, she just bought the same Reebok sneakers in a brand-new shade.

Grainge debuted her fresh $75 sneakers on a low-key walk in Los Angeles. Her '70s-inspired running shoes combined suede and waffle-knit uppers in a delightfully mismatched Kelly green and bright pink combination.

The vibrancy started and stopped with Grainge's trainers—otherwise, her look took an all-black-everything angle. She dressed down her wide-leg trousers with a U-shaped tank top. White tanks are (unsurprisingly) dominating the closets of Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, and Kylie Jenner this summer, but Grainge said black is the real shade of the season.

Sofia turned heads in all-black, plus Reebok Classic AZ sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the "high" section of her seemingly simple set, Grainge accessorized with Alaïa's Le Teckel Bag. In recent months, the east-west style has earned a cult-like following, led by Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Grainge herself. She first debuted the $2,450 top-handle purse in June 2025, alongside a $1,790 Lela Rose gown, found on Amazon.

Similarly, Rihanna usually styles the Le Teckel with sneakers, but she's also taken it to red carpet events like the Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Shoulder Bag in Leather $2,450 at Bergdorf Goodman

Grainge has only been wearing Reeboks for the past few months, but they're already a mainstay in her closet. Months before modeling her green and pink pair, she sold out a lavender and white edition. It's only a matter of time before her newest shoes hit low stock and she debuts yet another version.

Shop Reebok Sneakers Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge

