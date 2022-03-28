I come bearing good news: Summer is officially on the way! And with summer fashion comes the "less is more" mentality when it comes to getting dressed in the morning. But when you work in an office, wearing less to work isn't really an option. That's why team Marie Claire rounded up 60+ of our favorite summer outfits for the office, just for you—courtesy of the street style stars that have no doubt taken over your Instagram and Pinterest accounts in recent months.

Office dress codes are definitely a little more casual than they used to be (thank goodness!), which means that you can take more risks now when it comes to your everyday office style. Keep scrolling for all the summer outfit inspo you could ever want, from wide-leg pants and summery dresses that are office-appropriate to casual summer outfits you can dress up with formal accessories.