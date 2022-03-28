The 65 Best Summer Outfit Ideas for the Office
Stay cool while it's hot out.
I come bearing good news: Summer is officially on the way! And with summer fashion comes the "less is more" mentality when it comes to getting dressed in the morning. But when you work in an office, wearing less to work isn't really an option. That's why team Marie Claire rounded up 60+ of our favorite summer outfits for the office, just for you—courtesy of the street style stars that have no doubt taken over your Instagram and Pinterest accounts in recent months.
Office dress codes are definitely a little more casual than they used to be (thank goodness!), which means that you can take more risks now when it comes to your everyday office style. Keep scrolling for all the summer outfit inspo you could ever want, from wide-leg pants and summery dresses that are office-appropriate to casual summer outfits you can dress up with formal accessories.
Linen Trousers and a White Tee
Keep it casual with an oversized white T-shirt and your favorite pair of tan linen pants. This outfit is great if you're trying to emulate that "I just back from vacation" energy on any given Tuesday.
A Yellow Vest and Matching Trousers
Channel the sunshine by wearing an all-yellow ensemble into the office this summer. Lightweight layers like a long vest won't make you overheat.
A Sweater Vest, Baggy Jeans, and Chunky Sneakers
Sweater vests are the unsung hero of my wardrobe. You can find ones that are so lightweight that they don't even feel like a sweater at all, making them great for summer dressing. Baggy jeans make the preppy piece feel modern.
A Printed Skirt and a Colorful Sweatshirt
On the other side of the sartorial spectrum, mix colors and prints for an ensemble that's sure to brighten the entire office's mood.
Green Trousers + Classic Basics
If you're sick of wearing the same pair of black trousers time and time again, try picking up a pair that comes in a dark green colorway.
A Slip Dress Over a Sheer Top
Make your favorite summer slip dress feel office-appropriate by layering it over top of a lightweight long-sleeved tee.
An Oversized Mini + High Boots
Stuck in a mid-summer storm? Tough it out in style by wearing a pair of knee-high rain boots with a baggy mini dress for an effortless, cool vibe.
A Black Shift Dress + Ballet Flats
Give your classic little black dress a summery update by swapping in a longer option made from cotton, or linen, or a similar lightweight fabric. Ballet flats are also officially back in 2022, so make sure you have a pair in your rotation.
Double Denim
Canadian tuxedos, but make them chic! A cool oversized denim jacket that comes in a slightly different wash than your preferred pair of jeans make this outfit work.
An All-White Suit
Summer is the official season of wearing white from head-to-toe. Just be careful about stains.
A Black Midi Skirt and a White Button Down
While wearing a crop top might not be right for the office, there's definitely something special about wearing a white button-down top with a pleated midi skirt. It's such a simple outfit that always looks polished.
A Sweater Vest and Black Trousers
I meant what I said when I mentioned that sweater vests are the best. Case in point: they work with both casual jeans and tailored trousers.
Leather Trousers and a White Button-Down
Leather trousers can work in the summer if you wear them with a few other warm-weather-ready pieces, like a white button-down that hits right at your hip.
A Short Suit
If shorts are okay in your office, style a short suit. Longer, Bermuda-style shorts are also trending for summer 20222. Think of them as the adult-friendly version of your classic denim cut-offs.
A Bright Trench and Light-Wash Jeans
On those slightly chillier days, layer on a lightweight trench coat that comes in a bright, fun color. Light-wash jeans keep the outfit from looking too "autumn."
An Anytime Look
In a time crunch? Start with a versatile core piece, like this black tank top. We love how it's styled with another year-round piece, a leather pencil skirt, and summery sandals for a stylish and work appropriate get-up.
Walk The Line
Walking to work? Do it in style. Pick out a flowy printed dress that will keep you cool, leather flat sandals to save your feet and a visor that will keep the hat-hair at bay. Hit your 10,000 steps before your morning meetings and look good doing it.
A Supersized Casual Look
Keep casual Fridays relaxed with an dropped-shoulder button-up and tuck it into a pair of oversized denim. Secure everything in place by belting a Western-style belt around your waist.
A Bright and Bold Look
Transform your weekday mood by slipping on bright and playful pieces. Don't be shy about mixing vibrant colors together, like this lemony-yellow blouse and a bold green skirt.
An '80s Skirt-Suit
Bring some nostalgia to the workplace. Find yourself an oversized plaid skirt-suit, dig out that early aughts transparent belt, and finish off your look with some retro cat-eye sunnies for a full "blast from the past" look.
A Monochromatic Pink Pant Suit
Give your co-workers something to talk about. Pair a pink-on-pink outfit with a pair of sneakers to dress it down.
A Sundress and White Bodysuit
Make your spaghetti-strap sundress work appropriate with a simple white T-shirt or cap-sleeve bodysuit.
A Patchwork Blouse With Jeans
Give your weekend denim a boho touch with a patchwork blouse and strappy sandals. This look also works perfectly for the office or happy hour.
A Vintage Tee and Trousers
A little edge never hurt anyone. Rock your vintage tee with a pair of office-friendly work pants to bring out your inner Avril Lavigne.
An Animal Print Shirt and Yellow Trousers
Take a walk on the wild side with this tiger print shirt. It's okay to be a little more daring if you work in a creative environment, so have a little fun by matching your top with yellow trousers.
A Polo Shirt and Skirt
Take a preppy approach to your work attire, and don't be afraid of bright colors! Pair a bright polo with a contrasting skirt to bring a playfulness to your outfits.
A Ruffled Blouse and a Ruffled Midi Skirt
Show off your own style and personality at the office by mixing prints, and be extra with the ruffles. Keep things light and fun (the way summer is supposed to be!) with this ruffled striped blouse and ruffle midi skirt.
A Classic White Tee and Embellished Skirt
If casual Friday isn't really your thing, take it one step at a time. A classic white T-shirt is never a bad idea; it'll lend a casualness to your embellished or intense pencil skirt.
A Sundress and Strappy Sandals
Lace-up sandals are all the rage this summer. Throw on a floral boho sundress and your outfit is complete faster than you can say, "I need iced coffee."
A Slip Dress, Oversized Blazer, and Slides
Who wouldn't want to wear pajamas to work? Make this possible by wearing a silky slip dress and adding an oversized blazer on top, plus slip-on sandals.
A '90s Skirt Suit and Dad Sneakers
Bring back the '90s! Grab this mini skirt suit out of your mom's closet and pair it with a pair of chunky sneakers. It's "vintage," and we love it.
A Printed Top and White Jeans
Once you find the right pair of white jeans, you'll never want to take them off. It serves as the best base for your more colorful tops and accessories. And if you want to go white-on-white, I support that too.
A Floral Dress and Knee-High Boots
You don't have to give up boots in the summer, especially if you can wear them with a dress. Should your outfit have brighter colors than this, pick a little white or brown bootie to match.
A Boiler Suit
A photo to remind you to finally buy that boiler suit. This season there are so many options, though an off-white one like this is the perfect way to welcome summer. Skip the furry mules, though, and opt for nice open-toe sandals.
A Button-Down and Leather Skirt
Swap your classic button-downs for a shirt with slightly voluminous sleeves that add character. A leather skirt and some rainbow accessories completes the look.
A Leopard Print Dress
When everyone arrives to the office in florals, you'll stand out from the pack in this spotty leopard print dress. The hem length and three-quarter sleeve provide modest coverage, so no need to bring that blazer or jacket to work.
A T-shirt, Patterned Skirt, and Sneakers
You can do so much with this formula for summer: a tee, a skirt, and sneakers. Go for a color-mixing palette like this street style star or take it easy with all-neutral tones.
A Ruffle Top and Long Shorts
Even if we can get away with wearing shorts to the office, we should maintain a level of decorum. Instead of rocking your denim kickoffs, opt for a longer tailored pair of shorts like this navy pair. It looks polished and smart while still keeping above the knees. You can be a little more daring with a fun ruffle or printed top.
A Pastel Colored Pantsuit Set
A bright power suit like this will keep you on your A-game both in style and in meetings. The suit will cut your dressing time in half since you can bypass that whole mix-and-match situation. You have everything you need already!
A Striped Collar Shirt and Jeans
Give your white button-down shirt a break. Select an alternative version, like one with stripes, to keep your look fresh and elevated.
A Dress, T-shirt, and Booties
If your dress shows too much skin, simply layer a tee underneath for a more modest look at the office.
A Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans, and Mules
Pick a mule with a heel if you want an extra boost in height around the office (taller = more confident = more powerful, right?). The shoes pair perfectly with skinny jeans and a graphic tee.
A Cold-Shoulder Dress and Printed Mules
For the lucky ladies who work in creative environments, you can get away with wearing a dress that exposes your shoulders. Choose one in a neutral color, but still have fun by pairing it with the season's latest mule heel in a feisty print.
A Printed Blazer and High-Waisted Trousers
Shed your black and navy winter blazers for brightly-colored printed ones in the summer. This small change makes a dramatic statement with an otherwise neutral ensemble.
A Leather Jacket and Jumpsuit
You've chosen your one-and-done work outfit: the jumpsuit. If it's a sleeveless option, don't risk freezing in the office. Bring a light denim or leather jacket to throw over your shoulders as you peck away at your keyboard.
A Printed Blouse and a Midi Denim Skirt
Save your denim mini skirts for the weekend. When it comes to your nine-to-five job, opt for a longer version. Pair with a billowy blouse and glove pumps.
A Jean Jacket, Crop Button-Down Shirt, and Metallic Skirt
Don't be afraid to shine at work in a metallic skirt. This statement piece can be dressed down with a neutral top and jean jacket.
A Black Short-Sleeve Top and White Pants
For days when you don't want to overthink your outfit (full disclosure, this is me every day), tuck a plain top into a pair of linen trousers. Add a pop of color through accessories.
A Denim Button-Down and Floral Pants
The denim button-down is an old classic. Give it new life in the summer by wearing it with busy prints.
A White Cropped Tee, Skirt, and Combat Boots
Heels and flats are office footwear staples, but if you can swing it...why not wear combat boots? It gives a otherwise proper outfit that unexpected touch of edginess.
A Lace Shirt Under a Jumpsuit
To make any outfit feel more feminine, add a lace piece. Take a cue from Chriselle Lim and consider layering it under a wide-leg jumpsuit.
A Bright Blazer, Graphic Tee, and Printed Trousers
Don't be afraid to wear bold colors or prints to the office (if it's allowed). The easiest way to inject these hues into your look is with your outerwear, pants, or accessories.
A Long-Sleeve Dress, Socks, and Sandals
If you work in fashion, you can probably get away with wearing the sock-sandals combination, so take advantage of it. Style the look with a long-sleeve dress to prove that you know how to keep it pulled together.
A Chiffon Polka Dot Top and Jeans
Dress up your jeans with a printed top and a colorful accessory. My choice: a polka dot design—the trend is strong this season.
A Printed Summer Dress and Heels
You can never go wrong with a silky printed wrap dress and strappy heels. This is what I call the "office to happy hour," look.
A Plaid Blazer, White Shirt, and Jeans
If you desire a work uniform, may we suggest this one? A blazer worn over an interesting T-shirt and jeans paired with heels will never not look polished.
A Dress Worn Over Jeans
Wear your favorite summer frock over your go-to skinny jeans for a casual Friday look that says "I came to work, but later I'm going to party."
A "Mix Your Prints" Outfit
The first step to mastering the art of print mixing is experimenting with the pieces you have in your closet. Start easy with a striped top and build your look from top down.
A Matching Jacket and Skirt Set
This mustard set is giving us major Clueless flashbacks. Selecting a jacket and skirt that already match takes the guess work out of creating a cohesive outfit.
A Thin Black Sweater Tucked Into a Wrap Skirt
Office buildings never get the temperature right. If your work space leans to the chiller side, wear a thin sweater tucked into a pencil or wrap skirt.
A Standout Pantsuit Set
Summer calls for color, so bring those pastel pantsuit sets to the front of your closet. If you're feeling adventurous, test out printed sets for a meeting with your most low-key boss.
A Button-Down Shirt, Flared Skirt, and Boots
The button-down shirt and black slacks look is a little tired. Revive your top by tucking it into a flared skirt. Add that fashion-girl touch with a belt and black boots.
A Wrap Dress and Sneakers
You say your work environment is casual? A printed wrap dress and sneakers is the laidback Friday ensemble that takes little effort to put together.
A One-Shoulder Striped Top and Ankle Cropped Jeans
This striped top is the updated and deconstructed version of a stuffy button-down shirt. If you can get away with baring your shoulders, wear with cropped jeans and glove pumps.
A Blazer Worn Belted Over Your Dress
To make your weekend dress work-appropriate, simply slip on the most professional blazer you own. Accessorize with a belt and pair of heels for that outdoor-meets-boardroom look.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
