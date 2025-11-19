The Best Black Friday Deals Have Already Arrived at Amazon—25 Deals I'm Shopping Ahead of Time
Discounted fashion and beauty finds worth getting your hands on now.
Black Friday used to mean getting up at the crack of dawn and fighting (sometimes literally!) tooth and nail to score the best fashion and beauty deals. Nowadays, that sentiment couldn't be further from the truth. I'm already shopping for some unbelievable finds weeks before the big Black Friday sale, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale.
The shopping giant is shaping up to be my one-stop shop during this holiday shopping season. My cart is filled with winter wardrobe staples like cozy sweaters, layering pieces, and warm coats, all under $100. On the beauty front, I'm stocking up on my K-beauty favorites while they're on sale, and investing in a luxe new blow dryer as the perfect "treat yourself" gift.
My list of Amazon fashion and beauty deals ahead proves that some of the best Black Friday deals have already arrived. But don't wait to score your favorite finds—there's no telling if these picks will still be on sale and in stock next week!
The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)
- Best Sweater Deal: ANRABESS Women's Oversized Sweater (Was $45, Now $40)
- Best Denim Deal: Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Full Length Jeans (Were $80, Now $48)
- Best Sneaker Deal: adidas Samba Og Womens Shoes (Were $110, Now $100)
- Best Bag Deal: Madewell Women's the Essential Bucket Tote (Was $198, Now $175)
- Best Skincare Deal: medicube Booster Pro Holiday Gift Set (Was $300, Now $260)
- Best Makeup Deal: MAYBELLINE Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup (Was $14, Now $9)
- Best Hair Deal: Dyson Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer (Was $420, Now $300)
Best Fashion Black Friday Deals at Amazon
This sweater comes top-rated for its ultra-cozy, yet luxurious feel.
Now that chilly weather is here, it's time to make sure your layering clothes are in tip-top shape.
Any fashion insider will likely tell you that Levi's ranks high on their list of all-time favorite denim brands.
If you buy one pair of sneakers over Black Friday, let it be Adidas Sambas. The iconic pair is loved by plenty of A-listers, including Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber, Katie Holmes, and Kendall Jenner—the list goes on and on.
Speaking from experience, it's impossible to feel cold while wearing this winter coat. It's plush without being too bulky, and has a stylish look that won't ruin your outfit.
Madewell's suede bags have been at the top of my wishlist for a while now, and since this find is on sale, I'm finally adding one to my cart. This tote bag is a Katie Holmes-approved pick, too.
In case you have a winter wedding on your calendar, this under-$100 find is plenty elegant, especially if you pair it with a trending faux fur coat.
I swear pajamas from Amazon are elite, especially this pair. They're ultra-soft and warm, just like another pair I have from a very famous (and much more expensive!) brand.
We can't get enough of Gap's CashSoft line at Marie Claire. The brand's luxurious sweaters come editor-approved, so pick up this classic crewneck for all of your winter outfit needs.
I cannot get over how adorable these white sneakers are—they also come in brown, if that suits your fancy.
Now that winter is practically here, your go-to leggings won't cut it. These fleece-lined leggings are as warm as can be, plus they have pockets!
My sister-in-law has Nike sneakers on her wishlist, so I'm stoked I found this neutral pair at 25 percent off.
Best Beauty Black Friday Deals at Amazon
Any skincare fanatic would be overjoyed to have this cult-favorite tool in their routine. It features four different light modes for a ton of skincare benefits, including boosting radiance, plumping skin, refining pores, smoothing texture, and increasing skincare absorption. The included niacinamide serum takes your glassy skin results to the next level.
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Drugstore mascara is the best mascara. This cult-favorite pick creates fluttery long lashes with definition and added volume—without any dreaded clumps.
Nothing compares to Dyson hair tools, and now's your chance to grab its luxurious hair dryer at a major discount. This find packs a powerful punch, drying hair in record time with no heat damage. What's more, it increases smoothness and shine for a great hair day every day.
Come winter and dry weather, I swear by this cleanser for my combination skin. It thoroughly cleanses without stripping my skin of vital hydration, plus it adds an extra dose of moisture.
I just found the under-$50 gift I plan on giving to everyone on my list. This set includes two of Laneige's viral Lip Sleeping Masks (in yummy holiday flavors, might I add), plus two Lip Glowy Balms for round-the-clock hydration.
PDRN is a big buzzword in the beauty space, and it's not too difficult to see why. The star ingredient in this serum works to brighten skin tone and dark spots, calm irritation, and strengthen the skin barrier, all while imparting a glass-like glow.
The Shark FlexStyle can really do it all, that's why it makes for a well-worthwhile Black Friday buy. From big bouncy curls to sleek blowouts, this do-it-all find will replace all of your hair tools.
Any chance you can get to score this tinted lip balm on sale, you should take it. It's my absolute favorite for its smooth, hydrating formula, sheer wash of color, and yummy flavors.
hairpinsHaven't you heard? It girls are swapping their claw clips for French hairpins for a more elevated look. At $8, this would make for a great stocking stuffer, too.
There's a reason this laser hair device came out on top against all the others we tested: It delivers seriously impressive results. Our tester reported a noticeable difference after their very first use, and they mentioned the pain was very manageable.
If you're looking for a hair dryer that's powerful and affordable, look no further than this Conair find. I can personally attest that it works just as well as some professional-grade tools, and it dries my hair in less than five minutes, every time.
When Do Black Friday Deals Start?
Don't make the mistake of waiting until Black Friday, which officially lands on November 28, to start shopping. Nowadays, plenty of retailers, including Amazon, have released early deals ahead of the big holiday weekend and will continue to do so through Cyber Monday.
What Brands Take Part in Black Friday?
At Amazon, you can expect to see a ton of discounted brands throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fashion, top brands include Levi's, Adidas, Madewell, Gap, Nike, and more. Amazon's on-sale beauty offering is just as impressive, with brands like Medicube, Maybelline, Summer Fridays, Shark, Dyson, and many more.
What Deals Can We Expect on Black Friday?
Just at Amazon, you can expect to see thousands of Black Friday deals in fashion and beauty. I've seen deals of up to 70 percent off, so you can consider it the best time to shop out of the year.
