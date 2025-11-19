Black Friday used to mean getting up at the crack of dawn and fighting (sometimes literally!) tooth and nail to score the best fashion and beauty deals. Nowadays, that sentiment couldn't be further from the truth. I'm already shopping for some unbelievable finds weeks before the big Black Friday sale, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale.

The shopping giant is shaping up to be my one-stop shop during this holiday shopping season. My cart is filled with winter wardrobe staples like cozy sweaters, layering pieces, and warm coats, all under $100. On the beauty front, I'm stocking up on my K-beauty favorites while they're on sale, and investing in a luxe new blow dryer as the perfect "treat yourself" gift.

My list of Amazon fashion and beauty deals ahead proves that some of the best Black Friday deals have already arrived. But don't wait to score your favorite finds—there's no telling if these picks will still be on sale and in stock next week!

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Best Fashion Black Friday Deals at Amazon

Best Beauty Black Friday Deals at Amazon

When Do Black Friday Deals Start?

Don't make the mistake of waiting until Black Friday, which officially lands on November 28, to start shopping. Nowadays, plenty of retailers, including Amazon, have released early deals ahead of the big holiday weekend and will continue to do so through Cyber Monday.

What Brands Take Part in Black Friday?

At Amazon, you can expect to see a ton of discounted brands throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fashion, top brands include Levi's, Adidas, Madewell, Gap, Nike, and more. Amazon's on-sale beauty offering is just as impressive, with brands like Medicube, Maybelline, Summer Fridays, Shark, Dyson, and many more.

What Deals Can We Expect on Black Friday?

Just at Amazon, you can expect to see thousands of Black Friday deals in fashion and beauty. I've seen deals of up to 70 percent off, so you can consider it the best time to shop out of the year.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.