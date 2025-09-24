Natalia Bryant is slowly cementing herself as an It girl to watch, and she’s already turning heads in the fashion scene. On Sept. 23, the model was spotted in Italy attending all of the Milan Fashion Week festivities, after Fashion Month kicked off here in New York last week. Bryant wore an ethereal white dress adorned with tiered ruffle details. Her beauty choices complemented the otherworldly vibe, and suddenly, my fall glass skin transformation feels more urgent than ever.

For starters, Bryant’s makeup was the epitome of “my skin but better.” Aside from a touch of bronzer and what appeared to be a few swipes of brow color, her skin looked glowing and fresh, perfectly highlighting her features without covering them up or making any drastic changes. Her hairstyle also immediately made it onto my mood board, especially as I learn how to style my new curly lob, a look very similar to Bryant’s. Her hairstyle was kept quite simple. It featured a middle part and tucked bangs, slicked down with what I assume is a healthy amount of hair gel. This left the rest of her curls free and unencumbered, allowing them to frame her face beautifully. A simple neutral manicure completed the look.

Natalia Bryant at Milan Fashion Week S/S '26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities have been openly embracing their curls this year, and I’ve really enjoyed seeing the different styles at events worldwide. Naomi Campbell showcased a stunning afro at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, fresh on the heels of rapper Doechii, who wore her cropped afro to the Met Gala just a few weeks earlier. Then, in August, Tracee Ellis Ross was seen with a blowout I’ve been eager to recreate ever since, and Jennifer Hudson was a vision in pink as she wore her afro at the Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta. The curly inspiration feels endless.

Keep reading for products that can help you a look similar to Bryants at home, no glam squad needed.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors