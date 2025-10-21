Anne Hathaway’s Loose Wavy Hair Feels Like the Final Goodbye to Summer
The actress has legitimately never had a bad hair day.
Anne Hathaway and a bad hair day are rarely mentioned in the same sentence. That won't change today. On October 20, the actress was spotted in New York City attending the God's Love We Deliver 2025 Golden Heart Awards at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Hathaway wore an all-black Michael Kors outfit paired with pointed-toe black boots. After obsessing over her AI-inspired ponytail a few months ago, my attention naturally went straight to her wavy hairstyle.
I’m unsure if Hathaway is mourning the impending loss of warmth and daylight like I am, but her hairstyle feels like a solid sign that we're in the midst of fall. The epitome of mermaid hair, Hathaway’s strands were left loose and flowing, allowing her natural texture to shine. Her brunette color looked as glossy as ever, rivaled only by the shine of her vampy manicure. The deep red nail color was the perfect complement to her flowy outfit while complimenting her sheer cherry lip color and warm eye makeup.
While we've seen many hairstyles transition into fall-inspired looks, many Hollywood A-listers have long favored this style. Charlize Theron recently showcased her version of the look with extensions at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week, and she looked fabulous doing so, I might add. Laura Dern paired her take on the style with curtain bangs at the Venice Film Festival in August. Even Naomi Watts gave her bob some bouncy waves a few weeks ago at the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week.
Whether you have naturally wavy hair or need some tips on achieving a style like Hathaway's, there are a few products that can assist with your next hairstyling session. Keep reading, perfect waves are in your future.
If you have naturally wavy hair, a high-quality hair mousse like this one can help not only to enhance your hair's texture but also to keep it looking fresh all day long.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.