Anne Hathaway and a bad hair day are rarely mentioned in the same sentence. That won't change today. On October 20, the actress was spotted in New York City attending the God's Love We Deliver 2025 Golden Heart Awards at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Hathaway wore an all-black Michael Kors outfit paired with pointed-toe black boots. After obsessing over her AI-inspired ponytail a few months ago, my attention naturally went straight to her wavy hairstyle.

I’m unsure if Hathaway is mourning the impending loss of warmth and daylight like I am, but her hairstyle feels like a solid sign that we're in the midst of fall. The epitome of mermaid hair, Hathaway’s strands were left loose and flowing, allowing her natural texture to shine. Her brunette color looked as glossy as ever, rivaled only by the shine of her vampy manicure. The deep red nail color was the perfect complement to her flowy outfit while complimenting her sheer cherry lip color and warm eye makeup.

Anne Hathaway attends The 19th Annual Golden Heart Awards Benefiting God's Love We Deliver at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 20, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While we've seen many hairstyles transition into fall-inspired looks, many Hollywood A-listers have long favored this style. Charlize Theron recently showcased her version of the look with extensions at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week, and she looked fabulous doing so, I might add. Laura Dern paired her take on the style with curtain bangs at the Venice Film Festival in August. Even Naomi Watts gave her bob some bouncy waves a few weeks ago at the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week.

Whether you have naturally wavy hair or need some tips on achieving a style like Hathaway's, there are a few products that can assist with your next hairstyling session. Keep reading, perfect waves are in your future.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors