Like pretty much every Millennial who grew up watching the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, my eyes are glued to the TV to see the angels strut down the glittery runway. However, the celebrity arrivals to the 2025 show have also proven to be particularly noteworthy (seriously, Bella Hadid's leather pants and bouncy blonde hair nearly did me in). The runway has gone through a bit of a makeover during the last few years, with athletes like WNBA star Angel Reese and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee walking in the show this year—who wouldn't want to catch the newest installment of the legendary lingerie presentation? Sarah Jessica Parker, having conveniently just attended the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in her own pair of wings, was one of the famous faces I was most excited to see walk the pink carpet ahead of Wednesday's show. And, true to form, she brought her iconic balayage blonde hair (expertly blended with her silvery stands) to the event, this time styled in a trendy-yet-classic half-up, half-down look.

Parker's hair was swept straight back—no side or middle part needed—to allow her exceptionally dewy complexion to take center stage. Her long blonde locks sported a barely-there soft wave, with the perfect amount of devil may care bend in the middle that suggests she really did wake up looking this fabulous. The warm, golden blonde hue is also the perfect sun-kissed holdover from summer's hottest hair color trends, and given Parker's amount of (I assume faux) glow, she looked as if she'd just gotten off a private jet from the Côte D'Azur.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While SJP is no stranger to a bombshell blowout like the VS angels wore this season, I'm happy to see that she balanced her elegant half-up, half-down hairstyle with a sultry smokey eye and a creamy mauve lipstick (a shade that I predict will dominate fall makeup trends). Dame Pat McGrath, who led the glam team backstage for the 2025 show, would be proud of this come-hither eye moment, that's for sure.

Paired with her sculptural black dress and (what else?) strappy black heels, the Sex and the City actress proved once again that she is a red pink carpet icon for the ages.

