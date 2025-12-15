Here's a true fact about myself that I wish wasn't the case: I wait until the very last minute to buy everything on my holiday gifting list. So, in typical "me" fashion, I have to get a number of gifts in only a few days this year—but that's where Nordstrom's Winter Savings Event comes in.

Right now, Nordstrom is offering shoppers discounts on a range of new markdowns, from cozy fashion finds to must-have beauty gift sets. I'm well-stocked in the former category (I hate leaving the house when it's cold out), so I'm taking the time to suss out the best gift sets for those on my list (and to be honest, for myself). The brands included in Nordstrom's sale section are top-of-the-line, and include an LED mask from Dr. Dennis Gross, enough Sunday Riley skincare finds to suit my fancy, and a top-selling festive winter scent from Maison Margiela Replica that my husband and I both love.

The sale is running until December 17, so you only have a few more days to shop. Ahead, I rounded up the only picks worth investing in.

