The 21 Best Beauty Gift Sets at Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event Are Perfect for Everyone on Your List
Last-minute holiday shopping? No problem.
Here's a true fact about myself that I wish wasn't the case: I wait until the very last minute to buy everything on my holiday gifting list. So, in typical "me" fashion, I have to get a number of gifts in only a few days this year—but that's where Nordstrom's Winter Savings Event comes in.
Right now, Nordstrom is offering shoppers discounts on a range of new markdowns, from cozy fashion finds to must-have beauty gift sets. I'm well-stocked in the former category (I hate leaving the house when it's cold out), so I'm taking the time to suss out the best gift sets for those on my list (and to be honest, for myself). The brands included in Nordstrom's sale section are top-of-the-line, and include an LED mask from Dr. Dennis Gross, enough Sunday Riley skincare finds to suit my fancy, and a top-selling festive winter scent from Maison Margiela Replica that my husband and I both love.
The sale is running until December 17, so you only have a few more days to shop. Ahead, I rounded up the only picks worth investing in.
I've had Dr. Dennis Gross's LED light therapy mask in my rotation for years, and it remains a favorite of mine. This set not only includes the best-selling mask, but it also comes with a five-pack of Alpha Beta Original Universal Daily Peel and the Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream (another favorite of mine).
Speaking of beauty products I love, this Clinique set should be on your radar for anyone on your list with dry skin. The Moisture Surge range is lightweight yet deeply hydrating, so it's the best of both worlds.
Do away with winter dullness and pick up this glow-giving set. Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow serum is a favorite amongst Marie Claire's beauty desk for its instantly gratifying results.
Invest in better skin for your loved ones. Dermaflash's dermaplaning device removes dead skin and peach fuzz for a softer, smoother complexion that truly looks airbrushed.
Speaking of serums that give you instant gratification, I swear by the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment and Auto Correct Eye Cream. Both products were game-changers in my rotation from the very first use, so much so that I recommended them to my mom and my sister—spoiler alert: they also love them.
Summer weather might be a ways away, but this set from Tom Ford will carry you over until then. A shimmering body oil and heady perfume mix notes of coco de mer, ylang-ylang, and cardamom for a warm, spicy scent that's truly addicting.
This is the winter scent to end all winter scents. I was hesitant about the fireplace-worthy notes, but they're balanced with sweet notes of vanilla and orange flower.
Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger loves Ellis Brooklyn scents, and this discovery set is the perfect way to test a few of the brand's options.
Celebrity facialists swear by microneedling. This set from BeautyBio lets you treat yourself to the procedure at home.
I never wanted to try Chantecaille products because I was too afraid of getting hooked on a pricey brand. However, one swipe of the brand's gel blush and bronzers had me swooning. This set gives you the chance to test a few of the brand's best-sellers at a discount.
Found: the perfect under-$20 stocking stuffer.
Viral products come and go, but Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is forever. This duo includes the your-lips-but-better shade and a mini of the brand's High Impact Mascara (a personal fave of mine) in one adorable bundle.
I was recently introduced to Elemis Skincare on a recent trip to Austin, Texas, and I'm hooked. The best-selling cleansing balm is my secret to clean skin that doesn't feel stripped, while the moisturizer included in this duo is the hero product in my skincare routine.
I'm not the best at eye makeup, but these eyeshadow sticks from Laura Mercier make it easy.
I rave about 111Skin's sheet masks to everyone who will listen, but this set gives me the chance to spread the love about the rest of the range.
Clinique's liner was ranked among our top waterline eyeliners, and this set includes the beloved formula in three shades.
Senior Beauty Editor Samanatha Holender's favorite-ever Dr. Barbara Sturm product is the Glow Serum, so I'm feeling the pressure to try this set.
