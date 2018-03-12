Today's Top Stories
Khloé Kardashian Threw a Birthday Party for Tristan Thompson Right After Her Baby Shower

It was a family (and star-studded) affair.

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Khloé Kardashian's family and friends threw her a baby shower, which the 33-year-old described as "an absolute dream." The same night, Khloé celebrated boyfriend Tristan Thompson's birthday with a private dinner party at the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, and of course all of your faves showed up.

💕 Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! 💕

Thompson, who turns 27 on Tuesday, celebrated with (most of) the Kardashian-Jenner clan—including Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris. However, it looks like Kim may have missed the festivities.

Additional guests included Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods, Kourtney's boyfriend Younes Bendjima, basketball stars Lebron James and Kevin Love, singer Justine Skye, The Weeknd, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. Khloé and Tristan are expecting a daughter in just a few short weeks.

