J.Lo Wore a Sleek Burgundy Shirtdress to Celebrate Her Mom's 75th Birthday

She shared a sweet video compilation of the at-home celebration.

By Amy Mackelden
celebrity sightings in new york city december 12, 2018
Robert KamauGetty Images

Jennifer Lopez always puts her family first, so it's no surprise that she decided to throw an epic celebration for her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez's 75th birthday.

J.Lo shared a video compilation of the special party she hosted for her mother, who was utterly shocked when she arrived at Lopez's house. Although the party was small, on account of current pandemic guidelines, J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez spoiled the Maid in Manhattan actress's mom in the best way.

"✨ Surprise ✨," J.Lo wrote on Instagram. "Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy!!! I love you so much 💕 We all do. You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age ... thank you for your endless love, energy, support and for just being you!!! I love you forever ♥️ #HappyBirthday #TheLupinator."

As well as hosting a special dinner with beautiful place settings, J.Lo also organized a group video call with other family members who couldn't be present, and shipped in several slot machines, as her mom is apparently a big fan.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In recent weeks, the "In the Morning" singer has been promoting her new skincare line, JLo Beauty. Mentioning the line, J.Lo twinned with her mom in a sweet holiday selfie, which she captioned, "My mom’s beauty secrets are the foundation of JLO BEAUTY. ❤️ Soon we’ll share them with all of you!"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rodríguez, who goes by Lupe, also appeared in her daughter's Coach campaign earlier this year, along with Lopez's twins, Emme and Max.

From: Harper's BAZAAR US

