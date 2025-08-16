Why One Royal Expert Claims Prince Andrew Should Continue to "Lie Low," Do Everything King Charles "Asks" of Him, and "Fade Quietly Into the Background"

One royal author recently suggested that Prince Andrew loathes his "lack of royal status," after he was forced to step back from his official duties within the Royal Family. Andrew, of course, was essentially banned from public royal life due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and because of a disastrous interview with BBC's Newsnight. Now, a famous royal expert has weighed in on Prince Andrew's prospects.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond opened up to the Mirror about the Duke of York's future within the Royal Family. "His best course of action is to lie low, enjoy the immensely privileged lifestyle he still has, embrace his family life, and do as his brother [King Charles] asks," Bond told the outlet.

Bond continued, "If he is still invited to family gatherings, he would do well to forgo the protocol of walking in order of precedence and fade quietly into the background. In other words: show a bit of humility, Andrew, because we haven't seen a shred of it yet."

Prince William and Prince Andrew on Garter Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for whether or not Prince Andrew might lose his royal titles altogether, Bond isn't so sure. "He has already been sacked by his mother, stripped of his military appointments, and banned from using his HRH in any official capacity," the former royal correspondent explained.

Bond continued, "His brother, The King, has cut off his allowance and his security costs and wants him out of Royal Lodge. You could argue that he has already paid a hefty price. But opinion polls continue to show that he is deeply disliked, and the public wants to see him squirm."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on Easter Sunday 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his plummeting popularity, Bond doesn't believe taking Andrew's royal titles is necessarily the right way to go. "I'm not sure that taking his dukedom away would serve any great purpose, other than making The King look particularly vindictive, and causing parliament to spend time on an issue that doesn't affect the rest of us," Bond explained.