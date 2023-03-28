FAQs

Can I get a student discount at Jimmy Jazz? Jimmy Jazz doesn’t offer a student discount at the moment. But you can still make some great savings by exploring the sale section of the website. In addition to sale items, you could consider a Marie Claire promo code to reduce the cost of full-priced apparel from Jimmy Jazz.

What is the Jimmy Jazz returns policy? If you aren’t satisfied with your purchase from Jimmy Jazz you have 30 days from the date of purchase to make a return. Your product must be unworn and in its original new condition. You will need to allow 5 to 7 working days for your refund once your item has been received. Returns are simple, there is more information on the website should you need it.

Can I buy Jimmy Jazz gift cards online? Unfortunately, Jimmy Jazz doesn’t offer gift cards at the moment. Jimmy Jazz suggest checking back with them regularly in case they offer gift cards in the future. Want to treat a loved one to a gift from Jimmy Jazz? Why not explore the website online together? Orders can be sent to an address of your choice.

Can I use more than one Jimmy Jazz promo code on my order? It’s not possible to add more than one promo code at Jimmy Jazz. Once you head to the checkout page you will only have space to add one code. Discover our Marie Claire promo codes and select the one that offers maximum savings on your purchase.

Are there seasonal sales at Jimmy Jazz? Absolutely. Jimmy Jazz participates in seasonal sales every year. Past sales have included Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Summer sales. Up to 70% discount has been available on some of the biggest brands. Sign up for emails or texts and you will get notice of when the next seasonal sale will begin.

Hints and tips

Check out the sale: Looking for street fashion on a budget? Head to the sale section of the Jimmy Jazz for the ultimate in savings. We spotted huge discounts on Ugg, Adidas, Nike, and Decibel. The sale includes men's, women's, and kids' clothing so it’s the perfect time to pick up cool clothing for the family.

Shop now and pay with Klarna: If you have your eye on the latest Jordans and don’t want to wait until payday you could opt for Klarna payments. Klarna makes budgeting convenient by allowing you to pay for your purchase in 4 installments. You will need to apply directly with Klarna to use their service, once approved you are good to go! Add one of our Marie Claire promo codes and save more on your purchase.

Sign up for emails: Street fashion and sneaker lovers will want to be the first to know what’s new at Jimmy Jazz. The easiest way to stay in the loop is to sign up for emails from Jimmy Jazz. Be the first to know about new collections and product launches. And get to know first when sales and promotions will begin.

Text Alerts: Want some exclusive promo codes? Want to know about special offers and new designs and collections from Jimmy Jazz? Consider signing up for text alerts. It’s quick and easy to do and you can stop them as soon as they are no longer convenient. Maybe your next purchase from Jimmy Jazz is about to get cheaper.

Free shipping options: When you spend $100 or more at Jimmy Jazz you become eligible for free standard shipping. It’s great to know that once you have added your favorite sneakers or streetwear to your cart you won’t need to factor in additional shipping costs. Making a smaller purchase? No problem, standard shipping on smaller orders under $100 is just $9.95. You can also check out our Marie Claire promo codes for free shipping offers.

How to use your Jimmy Jazz discount code