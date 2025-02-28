I Found 17 Trending Shoe Styles You Need in Your Spring Rotation
My on-sale finds tap into every major trend.
It's finally starting to warm up in New York City, so spring trends are on my mind. While I've already got transitional pieces and trendy spring bags covered, my new-season shoe collection is lacking. So, I sourced a ton of on-sale pairs that hit every major spring shoe trend—I need to be well-prepared.
I spent hours digging through sales to find every silhouette worth knowing about for the upcoming season. I found several stiletto styles—including slingbacks and strappy sandals—that would have fit in with the insiders at New York Fashion Week. Then, I spotted all the cool, trendy new sneakers, including colorful pairs from go-to brands like Adidas and Puma. Moreover, I found boho-style clogs (The look is very much back for spring), ballet flats, and more—all at a major discount.
Below, I've rounded up the 17 on-sale spring shoes I'm eyeing to upgrade my footwear game for the coming season. No matter your personal style, you're bound to find a fresh pair for under $250 on this list. It's my little end-of-season treat.
Hot pink sneakers will never not make sense in the spring and summer, so why not try out a fresh color combination for spring? Save even more with one of our ASOS promo codes.
These are the coolest white sneakers right now. I'm honestly shocked that so many sizes are still in stock. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
The leopard print trend shows no signs of slowing down, so I'm replacing my leopard boots with spring-ready Mary Janes. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Coach may be known for its celebrity-loved bags, but don't sleep on its footwear. Case in point: these wear-everywhere flats. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
The cherry red color trend is set to take over for spring, so add a pop of the shade to your footwear with these easy-to-style flats. Save even more with one of our Aldo promo codes.
The Spring 2025 runways saw loafers in kitschy colors, so I dare you to swap out your black pair for this eye-catching metallic option. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Converse high-top sneakers will never go out of style. High-top styles are trending, so add this pair to your rotation. Save even more with one of our Converse promo codes.
Dramatic belt buckles are everywhere—on bags, tops, jackets, and, yes, even shoes. Strap into the trend with this sexy pair of kitten heels. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
Birkenstock sandals are quintessential warm-weather shoes—they're comfy and last for years, so it's not a bad idea to grab a pair while they're on sale. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
Try out one of the season's trendiest shades, cobalt blue, on your feet for fun. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
I'd wear this Carrie Bradshaw-inspired pair of heels with all of my spring going-out outfits. You can save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
Mark my words: Slingback flats will be everywhere this season. I'm loving this pair. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
If I saw a woman wearing these in the street, I would immediately know she's a fashion girl with impeccable taste. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
How pretty is this mint blue shade? They feel right on par for spring, plus the ultra-slender silhouette is shaping up to be one of the trendiest styles of the year. Save even more with one of our Puma promo codes.
If the Spring 2025 runways are any indication, clogs are set to make their return, and I'm on board the look. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
It's rare to find a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels on sale for over half off, so I buy these while you still can. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue Promo codes.
"Obsessed" is an understatement when it comes to these shoes. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
