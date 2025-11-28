I'm Shopping These Ugg Black Friday Deals for Celeb-Approved Cozy Style
26 boots and slippers I rarely see go on sale.
Black Friday fashion deals are coming in hot, and I, for one, am taking this time to track down the celebrity-approved finds I've had my eye on all year. At the top of my shopping list? Uggs.
They're ultra cozy and warm for the winter, plus they come with the stamp of approval from some of my favorite A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez. Luckily for me (and you!), there are plenty of Ugg Black Friday deals to shop.
Ugg's Black Friday sale has arrived, bringing along a ton of the best boot deals of the big holiday weekend. From now through Cyber Monday, which lands on December 1, you can score up to 40 percent off Ugg boots and slippers, just in time for cold winter weather. That being said, we've rounded up the best Ugg deals from the brand's site (and the rest of the internet) for your chicest Ugg outfits yet.
For instance, you can steal a page out of J.Lo's book and recreate her chic athleisure outfit with platform Uggs—there are several tall pairs on sale across Nordstrom and Zappos. You can even score the exact platform Uggs she wore with dirty jeans at over 30 percent off.
If Ugg boots aren't on your wishlist, plenty of other styles are also on sale. The very same pair of Ugg slippers Selena Gomez once wore is a rare $20 off at DSW. They're the perfect treat-yourself gift, or make an even better gift for your fashionable friend. You could also score similar slippers to Jennifer Lawrence's pair in the classic Chestnut shade or black.
There's more discounted Uggs where that comes from. Keep scrolling to shop every Ugg slipper and boot deal from across the web. Don't wait to score your favorite pair—there's no telling how long these Uggs will be on sale for, and sizes are selling out fast.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.