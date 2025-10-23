Bella Hadid Goes Full Horse Girl for Her 29th Birthday in an Autumnal Crochet Top and Jeans

It's birthday month in Hollywood and all the biggest stars are celebrating. Between Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid, the girlies are providing party inspiration for every type of vibe. While Kardashian's celebrations were a never-ending exhibition of extravagance and wealth (including a red carpet premiere, two parties, and four outfit changes), Hadid went in the complete opposite direction.

The star took the utterly low-key trail for her 29th birthday, choosing to spend her big day in Texas with her rodeo family. "Flying straight from this kind of Love into the VS show two years in a row …. Makes me feel so grateful for my Texas family and loved ones," she wrote on Instagram. "Thankful to God for these moments. You make me feel so so loved even when we’re showing."

Hadid's birthday 'fit was equally casual. She opted out of an expensive party dress, choosing instead to wear her horse girl best for the occasion. The supermodel was dressed all in white, styling an ivory, ruffle-neck, crochet blouse with dark-wash jeans and her signature belt buckle.

Bella Hadid wore white crochet for her 29th birthday. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

The look played into a greater theme. Earlier in the week, she wore a crochet top featuring short sleeves and a low-cut neckline. Hadid also styled white flared jeans and a pair of cap-toed cowboy boots to match. Wearing all-white was a bold move for the horse stables, but Hadid seemingly pulled it off without incident.

She wore a similar look while in the stables. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Following her birthday on Oct. 9, Hadid made a quick, glamorous pivot. She walked in the Victoria's Secret fashion show the following week, transforming into a VS angel—wings and all.

The following week, Hadid wore silver fringe in the Victoria's Secret fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a bad way to spend your birthday.

