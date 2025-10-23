Bella Hadid Goes Full Horse Girl for Her 29th Birthday in an Autumnal Crochet Top and Jeans
Her birthday celebrations were remarkably low-key.
It's birthday month in Hollywood and all the biggest stars are celebrating. Between Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid, the girlies are providing party inspiration for every type of vibe. While Kardashian's celebrations were a never-ending exhibition of extravagance and wealth (including a red carpet premiere, two parties, and four outfit changes), Hadid went in the complete opposite direction.
The star took the utterly low-key trail for her 29th birthday, choosing to spend her big day in Texas with her rodeo family. "Flying straight from this kind of Love into the VS show two years in a row …. Makes me feel so grateful for my Texas family and loved ones," she wrote on Instagram. "Thankful to God for these moments. You make me feel so so loved even when we’re showing."
Hadid's birthday 'fit was equally casual. She opted out of an expensive party dress, choosing instead to wear her horse girl best for the occasion. The supermodel was dressed all in white, styling an ivory, ruffle-neck, crochet blouse with dark-wash jeans and her signature belt buckle.
The look played into a greater theme. Earlier in the week, she wore a crochet top featuring short sleeves and a low-cut neckline. Hadid also styled white flared jeans and a pair of cap-toed cowboy boots to match. Wearing all-white was a bold move for the horse stables, but Hadid seemingly pulled it off without incident.
Following her birthday on Oct. 9, Hadid made a quick, glamorous pivot. She walked in the Victoria's Secret fashion show the following week, transforming into a VS angel—wings and all.
Not a bad way to spend your birthday.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.