For Selena Gomez, leading Rare Beauty involves so much more than testing liquid blushes and fragrances. In 2020, she launched the Rare Impact Fund alongside the beauty brand, with one overarching goal: "to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for"—her words, not mine.

Five years later, on November 24, the mental health project took Gomez to Didi Hirsch's wellness center, Our Third Place, where she connected with teens and leaders at the suicide prevention center. The Southern California nonprofit always welcomes Gomez with open arms. (In Oct. 2024, she even awarded CEO Lyn Morris with the "Make a Rare Impact Award" at the second annual benefit.) This time, the Rare Beauty founder kept their reunion casual, beginning with the suede trench coat trend.

Fashion girls are undeniably in the trench coat trenches right now—everyone from Rihanna to Dakota Johnson favors the timeless silhouette. Gomez traded the usual gabardine or leather exteriors for camel-colored suede, which fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla calls "a closet essential" this time of year. "Suede jackets can feel finicky in the colder weather, but they’re honestly my favorite rich-looking addition to any outfit—as proven by Gomez’s look," Marzovilla tells me. "Her buttery brown pick earns my stamp of approval because it makes her otherwise simple, classic outfit feel professional and elevated."

Selena Gomez stopped by a Rare Impact Fund nonprofit in fall's suede jacket trend. (Image credit: @rarebeauty)

Leaning into the coat's boho charm, Gomez layered a black turtleneck underneath. She tucked it into mid-wash jeans in an of-the-moment straight-leg silhouette. Usually, the Only Murders actor prefers denim in a nostalgic light wash or an almost-black indigo. (See her capris in early August for proof.) It seems her latest selects took cues from Fall 2025 shows—similar finishes popped up on Bally, Diesel, Versace, and Phillip Plein's runways. To finish, Gomez accessorized with pointy black boots in shiny patent leather.

Clearly, suede trenches are the It coat of winter 2025. Days prior, on Nov. 19, Hailey Bieber styled the long-lost suede sister of Gomez's trench. The Rhode founder hit up Sushi Park with Zoë Kravitz, dressed in coordinating coats. Both styles featured luxurious suede, but Bieber's was almost identical to Gomez's. The double-breasted Saint Laurent coat would set you back $7,500, mainly for its Western-inspired patch pockets, epaulettes, and belted cuffs.

It was made to be worn with a pony-hair, leopard-print tote, also from Saint Laurent. The Row pumps, silk trousers, and a Mercedes-Benz baseball cap ended Bieber's street style look on an lavish note.

A few days ago, Hailey Bieber led the suede jacket charge. (Image credit: Backgrid)

"The coat is the outfit in the wintertime, so making a statement with your outerwear is key," Marzovilla adds, a sentiment Gomez and Bieber understood in spades. With their endorsements fresh on stars' minds, expect a stampede of suede trenches in the coming weeks—no, days.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Suede Trench Coats Inspired by Selena Gomez