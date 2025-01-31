Hailey Bieber Can't Stop Wearing Khaite's Sneakily Luxurious $850 Loafers
The woman loves her loafers.
These days, it's pretty much impossible to catch Hailey Bieber without one of three things: a Rhode Lip Peptide phone case, an oversized mom bag, and/or a pair of designer loafers (typically black leather, although allowances have been made for red and blue styles). It's a decree that's enshrined into the model's own personal constitution—right next to "thou shalt not match thine husband."
Bieber lived up to both sartorial statutes while out in NYC last night, wearing an outfit comprised of all her favorite things. The star was photographed on Jan. 30, outside the city's most impossible-to-get-a-table-at restaurant, Bar Pitti. Though this would be cause for celebration to any New Yorker, Bieber treated the excursion with the utmost casualty. She wore a smattering of luxury basics that gave off a laid-back feel.
Bieber went casual and classic, styling a pair of wide-leg trousers with a simple oatmeal sweater. As always, she paired the basics with her favorite mom staples, wearing a padded tote bag from The Row and on-the-go loafers. The $850 Khaite style, dubbed The Marfa, has been leading the pack in recent weeks, beating out the other styles in Bieber's expansive loafer collection for her attention (she also wore them on her recent trip to Aspen). As such, the streamlined flats are entirely sold out.
The star took a break from her newfound fur coat obsession for her lunch date, instead tapping an outerwear trend she helped spearhead. Bieber is largely credited with the rise of the leather bomber jacket, having sported them consistently since Loewe dropped their viral puffer style in 2022. On Thursday, she chose an updated style, wearing a caramel-colored suede jacket. (ICYMI, the rich-looking fabric has been trending in the fashion space all winter.)
Her husband Justin Bieber was also in attendance and, as usual, dressed in opposition to his wife—as is mandated. He wore a button-down shirt and loose-fit track pants with a zip-up hoodie. One cohesive element tied their outfits together: Justin, too, sported camel suede, in the form of comfy clogs. It's the closest we'll ever get to a coordinated couples look, I fear.
Shop Basics Inspired By Hailey Bieber
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Kaia Gerber Mixes Americana Classics With French Girl Ballet Flats
She repurposed her cozy closet staples for a late-night dinner.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Megan Thee Stallion Takes Her First Haute Couture Walk
The rapper sat front-row at her debut season in an "insane" chainmail gown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The One Thing Alex Cooper Says Everyone Gets Wrong About Her
"Understandably, because of the empire I'm trying to build."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner Styles an NSFW Version of Jean Paul Gaultier's Runway Masterpiece With a Glass Handbag
The princess of Couture Week strikes again.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Trench Coat and Bonnet Are an Antidote to the Chaos of Paris Couture Week
She looks like a Copenhagen regular.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Kylie Jenner Revives an Archival Alaïa Dress at Paris Couture Week for the 34-Year Anniversary of Its Runway Debut
The historic design pre-dates Jenner herself.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Kicks Off Her Engagement Era at Paris Couture Week in an Anti-Bridal LBD
She's bucking the all-white tradition.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Carries the $5,800 Fendi Bag Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle, and Rihanna
It's a compelling case for the plain black bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Steals Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Bag Trend for Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Couture Show
These two love a crossbody.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Takes On Hailey Bieber's Favorite Leather Jacket Trend With a Reformation Find
Her version is affordable, too.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner Trades Her Suede Birkin for a Peplum Naked Dress at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show
Happy Schiaparelli Couture day to all who celebrate!
By Kelsey Stiegman Published