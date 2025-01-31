These days, it's pretty much impossible to catch Hailey Bieber without one of three things: a Rhode Lip Peptide phone case, an oversized mom bag, and/or a pair of designer loafers (typically black leather, although allowances have been made for red and blue styles). It's a decree that's enshrined into the model's own personal constitution—right next to "thou shalt not match thine husband."

Bieber lived up to both sartorial statutes while out in NYC last night, wearing an outfit comprised of all her favorite things. The star was photographed on Jan. 30, outside the city's most impossible-to-get-a-table-at restaurant, Bar Pitti. Though this would be cause for celebration to any New Yorker, Bieber treated the excursion with the utmost casualty. She wore a smattering of luxury basics that gave off a laid-back feel.

Bieber went casual and classic, styling a pair of wide-leg trousers with a simple oatmeal sweater. As always, she paired the basics with her favorite mom staples, wearing a padded tote bag from The Row and on-the-go loafers. The $850 Khaite style, dubbed The Marfa, has been leading the pack in recent weeks, beating out the other styles in Bieber's expansive loafer collection for her attention (she also wore them on her recent trip to Aspen). As such, the streamlined flats are entirely sold out.

Hailey Bieber styles her beloved Khaite loafers with a suede jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Row Pim Leather Tote Bag $1,650 at Mytheresa

The star took a break from her newfound fur coat obsession for her lunch date, instead tapping an outerwear trend she helped spearhead. Bieber is largely credited with the rise of the leather bomber jacket, having sported them consistently since Loewe dropped their viral puffer style in 2022. On Thursday, she chose an updated style, wearing a caramel-colored suede jacket. (ICYMI, the rich-looking fabric has been trending in the fashion space all winter.)

Her husband Justin Bieber was also in attendance and, as usual, dressed in opposition to his wife—as is mandated. He wore a button-down shirt and loose-fit track pants with a zip-up hoodie. One cohesive element tied their outfits together: Justin, too, sported camel suede, in the form of comfy clogs. It's the closest we'll ever get to a coordinated couples look, I fear.

Shop Basics Inspired By Hailey Bieber

Loulou Studio 10mm Mona Embossed Leather Loafers $335 at Louisa Viaroma

Topshop Premium Real Suede Oversized Bomber Jacket $318 at ASOS

Madewell The Plus Harlow Superwide-Leg Trouser in Flannel $96.50 at Madewell

