Sure, I'm missing an Oscar and a closet full of The Row, but Jennifer Lawrence and I have one thing in common: repeating outfits. J.Law rewears her new finds as often as I do, sometimes within days—no, hours of each other. On August 13, she revived her now-signature outfit formula of the season.

Her celebrity colleagues, Zoë Kravitz and Dakota Johnson, are calling for an early start to fall fashion. Lawrence, on the other hand, is clinging to end-of-summer style. For dinner in the East Village, the Hunger Games alum tapped into the lace-trimmed skirt trend with a white slip she's owned since June. Once again, she paired it with an oversize vintage T-shirt circa 1995.

Usually, Lawrence elevates her tee with a statement necklace—she's partial to the corded pendant craze. This time, the A-lister chose a nearly-invisible chainlink version.

J.Law braved the rain in her now-signature summer set. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A vintage Fendi Mamma Baguette, in burgundy corduroy, brightened Lawrence's one-color combo. She debuted it the day prior, alongside vintage linen Balenciaga pants. The Row's Dune sandals would've matched her bag's crimson exterior. However, she chose another sold-out style from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's catalog: the Bare Flat Sandal in stark white. Contrary to her Manolo Blahnik must-haves, the $428 slides were noticeably toe ring-free.

Feeling déjà vu? That's because Lawrence wore a near-identical set earlier this summer. On June 25, she was papped in the same slip skirt, layered underneath a vintage Dolce & Gabbana nightgown. A strikingly similar vintage tee finished her white-on-white trio.

Clearly, Lawrence is on board the cherry red color craze, because her Hermès Victoria II Bag matched her Fendi find to a T. The only visible difference was its leather exterior, hence the $2,995 resale value. Her vintage Baguette is more affordable at $800, thanks to the corduroy cover.

In June 2025, Jennifer first took the lace-trimmed skirt and red bag combo for a spin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Need I remind you, Kravitz and Johnson, it's still very much summer? While I'm certainly tempted to follow their fall-ish leads, I'm with Lawrence on this one. My summer uniform and I will stick around until leaves start to fall.

