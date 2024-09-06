While many late-summer sales tend to include exclusively warm-weather-approved pieces, St. Agni’s End of Season Sale is full of fall essentials that you should buy now and wear for the rest of the year. More importantly, it's stacked with wardrobe building blocks for a closet that looks extremely rich, as its celebrity-favorite (and majorly discounted) finds prove.

From now until September 8, the beloved Australian fashion label is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code "TAKE20" applied at checkout. The brand has a legion of A-list clientele, including Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lawrence. A longtime brand fan, Markle famously wore a backless black dress from the range to attend a dinner for Sentebale charity polo match alongside her husband, Prince Harry, back in April. Lopez later opted for a pair of lightweight linen trousers from the line —which Markle also owns—and wore a cutout blazer in New York to end her summer.

Lawrence, however, prefers the brand's line of slouchy-yet-cool accessories. Her favorite is an oversized crossbody tote that doubles as the perfect weekender bag, which she was spotted carrying back in July. It even came with her to the Eras Tour that same month, proving its versatility. Shockingly, her exact pick is still in stock and is currently discounted—but more on that later.

Lopez's cutout St. Agni blazer is the perfect end-of-summer layer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All these pieces are timeless with a slightly trendy twist, like a top you can wear two ways, full-coverage ballet flats , and a trench coat fashioned from a glossy leather fabric. Some can work as a foundational fall office wardrobe , others can moonlight as weekend going-out outfits. (See: Meghan Markle's aforementioned backless dress.)

Keep scrolling to see all the chic, editor-selected items I found after scrolling through 15 pages of goodies—including a few of the exact celebrity-adorned finds hiding in the sale.

St. Agni Organic Cotton Baby Tee (Was $109) $87 at St. Agni Baby tees are my favorite because they're the perfect base for layering underneath a sweater, or wearing on their own for a cuter look.

St. Agni Linen Split Sleeve Blazer (Was $505) $335 at St. Agni Lopez's white linen blazer is sold out in most sizes, but this black iteration is still almost entirely in stock.

St. Agni Oversized Nubuck Satchel (Was $405) $324 at St. Agni This is Lawrence's exact bag. You can shop it two colors: this black hue, or an olive green option.

St. Agni Jersey Maxi Dress (Was $419) $335 at St. Agni Turtleneck dresses like this one are the backbone of my fall and winter wardrobe. This is one of the pieces that are sitting in my cart as we speak.

St. Agni Slim Woven Bag (Was $419) $335 at St. Agni Woven bags are traditionally trendy in the summer, but I like this one from St. Agni for the fall. The thicker leather material and subtle east-west shape make it feel fresh for the new season.

St. Agni Macrame Mesh Ballet Flats (Were $329) $263 at St. Agni If you don't like showing your toes but still want to emulate the mesh flat look, this is the pair of woven flats for you.

St. Agni Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $319) $255 at St. Agni Denim maxi skirts continue to trend for 2024, so picking up this black one (while it's on sale, of course) is a must.

St. Agni Side Stripe Blazer (Was $739) $631 at St. Agni I always pick up a new blazer when the weather cools. This one has an oversized-yet-structured feel I can get behind.

St. Agni Leather Trench Coat - Chocolate (Was $1355) $1048 at St. Agni This leather trench is an investment, but it's 100 percent worth it thanks to the lightweight structure, neutral color, and luxe glossy finish.

St. Agni Column Dress (Was $409) $327 at St. Agni This '90-inspired tube dress is so easy to wear on vacation or a date night if you're looking for a cool-girl outfit.

St. Agni Tailored Linen Pants - Black (Were $455) $364 at St. Agni Linen pants aren't just for the summer—they play nice with lightweight sweaters in the fall, too.

St. Agni Silk Tuck Dress - Black (Was $505) $404 at St. Agni Meghan Markle's black St. Agni dress isn't available on the site anymore, but this one has a similar look with a draped design at the back.

St. Agni Border Boot - Chocolate (Were $579) $463 at St. Agni There's nothing worse than that pesky sliver of skin that shows between the top of your ankle boots and the bottom of your cropped jeans. This pair takes care of that problem thanks to a higher rise on the leg. The cool square toe is just a fashionable bonus.

St. Agni Split Sleeve Jumper - Black (Was $329) $263 at St. Agni This might look like your classic sweater, but the cuts at the sleeve show a touch of extra skin where you're not expecting it.

St. Agni Soft Tailored Trench - Black (Was $755) $604 at St. Agni Trench coats are a fall jacket staple, but the soft silhouette on this one is the definition of cool.

St. Agni Linen Silk Blend Jumper - Salt (Was $419) $335 at St. Agni You can never have too many sweaters, but this one is even sweeter since it's on sale.

St. Agni Soft Gathered Flats - Black (Were $309) $247 at St. Agni Ballet flats with a higher vamp (meaning that they show off less toe cleavage) are trending this fall. This pair is made from buttery-soft leather that will keep you blister-free.

St. Agni Soft Silk Rouleau Tie Dress - Silver (Was $505) $404 at St. Agni Get ahead of holiday shopping by picking up this simple silver slip dress.

St. Agni Deconstructed Waist Pants - Pewter Grey (Was $505) $404 at St. Agni Jennifer Lopez's pants from St. Agni featured a similar wrapped design to these. Hers are no longer available, but this business-casual pair gives you a similar vibe.

St. Agni Alpaca Sweater - Soft Grey (Was $419) $335 at St. Agni This cozy pick from the brand is made to be snuggled up in, but it would also easily work at the office.

St. Agni Adjustable Bucket Bag - Black (Was $219) $175 at St. Agni Bucket bags continue to top the list of my favorite silhouettes, no matter the season. This one has a sporty buckle-strapped design for a bit of edge.

St. Agni Rouleau Tie Reversible Knit Top - Black (Was $255) $204 at St. Agni This top from St. Agni looks plain, but the back actually features a tied design that can be easily be worn in the front.

St. Agni Organic Cotton Asymmetric Tank (Was $99) $85 at St. Agni This classic black tank is a wardrobe fundamental that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe (and that will serve as the perfect base for layering outfits).