St. Agni's Latest Sale Is Overflowing With Celebrities' Favorite Rich-Looking Essentials
Including Jennifer Lopez's favorite cutout blazer and Jennifer Lawrence's go-to bag.
While many late-summer sales tend to include exclusively warm-weather-approved pieces, St. Agni’s End of Season Sale is full of fall essentials that you should buy now and wear for the rest of the year. More importantly, it's stacked with wardrobe building blocks for a closet that looks extremely rich, as its celebrity-favorite (and majorly discounted) finds prove.
From now until September 8, the beloved Australian fashion label is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code "TAKE20" applied at checkout. The brand has a legion of A-list clientele, including Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lawrence. A longtime brand fan, Markle famously wore a backless black dress from the range to attend a dinner for Sentebale charity polo match alongside her husband, Prince Harry, back in April. Lopez later opted for a pair of lightweight linen trousers from the line—which Markle also owns—and wore a cutout blazer in New York to end her summer.
Lawrence, however, prefers the brand's line of slouchy-yet-cool accessories. Her favorite is an oversized crossbody tote that doubles as the perfect weekender bag, which she was spotted carrying back in July. It even came with her to the Eras Tour that same month, proving its versatility. Shockingly, her exact pick is still in stock and is currently discounted—but more on that later.
All these pieces are timeless with a slightly trendy twist, like a top you can wear two ways, full-coverage ballet flats, and a trench coat fashioned from a glossy leather fabric. Some can work as a foundational fall office wardrobe, others can moonlight as weekend going-out outfits. (See: Meghan Markle's aforementioned backless dress.)
Keep scrolling to see all the chic, editor-selected items I found after scrolling through 15 pages of goodies—including a few of the exact celebrity-adorned finds hiding in the sale.
Baby tees are my favorite because they're the perfect base for layering underneath a sweater, or wearing on their own for a cuter look.
Lopez's white linen blazer is sold out in most sizes, but this black iteration is still almost entirely in stock.
This is Lawrence's exact bag. You can shop it two colors: this black hue, or an olive green option.
Turtleneck dresses like this one are the backbone of my fall and winter wardrobe. This is one of the pieces that are sitting in my cart as we speak.
Woven bags are traditionally trendy in the summer, but I like this one from St. Agni for the fall. The thicker leather material and subtle east-west shape make it feel fresh for the new season.
If you don't like showing your toes but still want to emulate the mesh flat look, this is the pair of woven flats for you.
Denim maxi skirts continue to trend for 2024, so picking up this black one (while it's on sale, of course) is a must.
I always pick up a new blazer when the weather cools. This one has an oversized-yet-structured feel I can get behind.
Yes, you can wear white after Labor Day, and this pair from St. Agni is proof.
This leather trench is an investment, but it's 100 percent worth it thanks to the lightweight structure, neutral color, and luxe glossy finish.
This '90-inspired tube dress is so easy to wear on vacation or a date night if you're looking for a cool-girl outfit.
Linen pants aren't just for the summer—they play nice with lightweight sweaters in the fall, too.
Meghan Markle's black St. Agni dress isn't available on the site anymore, but this one has a similar look with a draped design at the back.
There's nothing worse than that pesky sliver of skin that shows between the top of your ankle boots and the bottom of your cropped jeans. This pair takes care of that problem thanks to a higher rise on the leg. The cool square toe is just a fashionable bonus.
This might look like your classic sweater, but the cuts at the sleeve show a touch of extra skin where you're not expecting it.
Trench coats are a fall jacket staple, but the soft silhouette on this one is the definition of cool.
You can never have too many sweaters, but this one is even sweeter since it's on sale.
Ballet flats with a higher vamp (meaning that they show off less toe cleavage) are trending this fall. This pair is made from buttery-soft leather that will keep you blister-free.
Get ahead of holiday shopping by picking up this simple silver slip dress.
Jennifer Lopez's pants from St. Agni featured a similar wrapped design to these. Hers are no longer available, but this business-casual pair gives you a similar vibe.
This cozy pick from the brand is made to be snuggled up in, but it would also easily work at the office.
Bucket bags continue to top the list of my favorite silhouettes, no matter the season. This one has a sporty buckle-strapped design for a bit of edge.
This top from St. Agni looks plain, but the back actually features a tied design that can be easily be worn in the front.
This classic black tank is a wardrobe fundamental that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe (and that will serve as the perfect base for layering outfits).
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
