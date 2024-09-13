I Found 18 Trendy On-Sale Fall Finds You Need In Your Wardrobe
Skirts, sneakers, and barn jackets for under $350.
I rely on autumn essentials like sweaters, jeans, and ankle boots, but after seeing the fall trends coming out of New York Fashion Week this season, I'm rethinking my classics-only style philosophy. From the week's most popular sneakers to the colors I'm seeing everywhere on the runways, the trends for the next few months have me more tempted than ever to shop. So, I set a budget of $350 and searched for trendy fall finds on sale.
I went scrolling (or researching, as I like to call it) across all my favorite retailers to find my favorite discounted pieces. In doing so, I checked off many must-buy pieces on my list that meet the moment and my budget. I found trendy jeans for under $50, a pair of Nike sneakers worn by Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, and a barn jacket that will keep you warm in these in-between months.
Fall is the perfect time to add new life to your wardrobe (It's like the "back to school" season for adults), so keep scrolling to shop the rest of my finds.
If Katie Holmes is a fan of barrel jeans, then I'm a fan of barrel jeans. She wore the divisive denim silhouette with a button-down shirt and ballet flats in New York, proving that the trend is much more wearable than you may think. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
Draped tops and dresses were seen all over the runways at the Fall/Winter 2024 shows, and you can achieve a similar style with this top-rated cashmere scarf. Bonus points if you add a brooch for a "ladies who lunch" vibe. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
If you get one new jacket this season, make it a barn jacket. Dua Lipa, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber have made it their go-to transitional piece, so I expect it to be a major hit once the weather has permanently cooled off. Save even more with one of our Selfridges promo codes.
Colorful sneakers have been massively popular this year, especially when they're designed by Adidas. It's a celebrity-favorite sneaker brand, and it's easy to see why. With fun colorways like this yellow and blue pair, it would be impossible to be sad while wearing these kicks. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
I got these jeans a few weeks ago but have been too preoccupied with skirts and dresses to give them a fair chance. I'm so mad at myself for not trying them out sooner because they are the perfect baggy jeans—relaxed through the leg with just the right length at the hem. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.
The fall 2024 runways were splattered with all variations of Brat green, so why not add this easy-to-wear sweater to your closet? This luxe knit would be easy to dress down with jeans or dress up with a leather skirt and boots. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
This jacket has everything: It's covered in fringe, a major 2024 trend, and it has a Western feel I'm sure Beyoncé and Bella Hadid would approve of. Not only that but the suede finish is everywhere right now. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.
Knee-high boots are going to be everywhere this fall. This Tony Bianco pair has a streamlined silhouette, making them versatile enough for nearly every autumn dress you have in your closet. Save even more with one of our Tony Bianco promo codes.
Cheetah print will be the print to wear over the next few months. The next time you feel bored with a basic black pencil skirt, wear this slip skirt with all of your T-shirts, tank tops, and sweaters. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
2023's boho fashion trend is still going strong, largely due to Chloé's fall 2024 show, which saw models in billowing, ruffled gowns. This Anthropologie dress gives a similar feel. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
You may already know about Coach's viral Brooklyn bag, but let me draw your attention to this pint-sized shoulder bag from the brand. It hits on one of fall's biggest handbag trends—denim-covered bags—and it feels like something Bella Hadid would wear in her current cowgirl era. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
Celebrities can't stop wearing nearly-naked tops, skirts, and dresses, so I don't see the sheer trend dying down anytime soon. Pair this subtly see-through top with a cami or a bra. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Burgundy may be a classic fall shade, but its comeback feels fresh and new after the trendy cherry red takeover from the last few seasons. This Ganni dress in the hue is a whopping 70 percent off and can work for multiple occasions, whether it's date night, cocktail hour, or the office. Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.
Both Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber sported these Nike sneakers not too long ago, so I'm honestly shocked they're still in stock and on sale. Save even more with one of our Finish Line promo codes.
I think we'll see animal prints of all kinds crop up this fall, so a basic long-sleeved T-shirt like this will go far in your wardrobe. It's an elevated layering piece under your favorite sweater, chic fall jacket, or coat. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
I'm glad that the tailored vest trend isn't going anywhere for fall. Vests are a staple in so many of my fall work outfits. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
Fall's denim trends see the fabric applied to feminine silhouettes, and this Madewell dress is a prime example. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
Corporate grey is a shade you'll see everywhere this season. An easy way to incorporate it into your wardrobe is through knitwear. Pair this luxe cardigan with grey wide-legged trousers for a chic monochrome moment. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
