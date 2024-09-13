I rely on autumn essentials like sweaters, jeans, and ankle boots, but after seeing the fall trends coming out of New York Fashion Week this season, I'm rethinking my classics-only style philosophy. From the week's most popular sneakers to the colors I'm seeing everywhere on the runways, the trends for the next few months have me more tempted than ever to shop. So, I set a budget of $350 and searched for trendy fall finds on sale.

I went scrolling (or researching, as I like to call it) across all my favorite retailers to find my favorite discounted pieces. In doing so, I checked off many must-buy pieces on my list that meet the moment and my budget. I found trendy jeans for under $50, a pair of Nike sneakers worn by Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, and a barn jacket that will keep you warm in these in-between months.

Fall is the perfect time to add new life to your wardrobe (It's like the "back to school" season for adults), so keep scrolling to shop the rest of my finds.

Banana Republic Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans (Were $80) $48 at Banana Republic If Katie Holmes is a fan of barrel jeans, then I'm a fan of barrel jeans. She wore the divisive denim silhouette with a button-down shirt and ballet flats in New York, proving that the trend is much more wearable than you may think. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Lace-Up Sneakers (Were $124) $99 at Farfetch Colorful sneakers have been massively popular this year, especially when they're designed by Adidas. It's a celebrity-favorite sneaker brand, and it's easy to see why. With fun colorways like this yellow and blue pair, it would be impossible to be sad while wearing these kicks. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans (Were $110) $60 at Abercrombie & Fitch I got these jeans a few weeks ago but have been too preoccupied with skirts and dresses to give them a fair chance. I'm so mad at myself for not trying them out sooner because they are the perfect baggy jeans—relaxed through the leg with just the right length at the hem. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.

Max Mara Leisure Calcio Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater (Was $325) $228 at Net-a-Porter The fall 2024 runways were splattered with all variations of Brat green, so why not add this easy-to-wear sweater to your closet? This luxe knit would be easy to dress down with jeans or dress up with a leather skirt and boots. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

Tony Bianco Grange Boots (Were $340) $220 at Tony Bianco Knee-high boots are going to be everywhere this fall. This Tony Bianco pair has a streamlined silhouette, making them versatile enough for nearly every autumn dress you have in your closet. Save even more with one of our Tony Bianco promo codes.

Gap Satin Maxi Skirt (Was $70) $55 at Gap Cheetah print will be the print to wear over the next few months. The next time you feel bored with a basic black pencil skirt, wear this slip skirt with all of your T-shirts, tank tops, and sweaters. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

J.Crew Sheer Metallic Sweater-Tee (Was $128) $81 at J.Crew Celebrities can't stop wearing nearly-naked tops, skirts, and dresses, so I don't see the sheer trend dying down anytime soon. Pair this subtly see-through top with a cami or a bra. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Ganni Ruched Ribbed-Knit Mini Dress (Was $445) $134 at The Outnet Burgundy may be a classic fall shade, but its comeback feels fresh and new after the trendy cherry red takeover from the last few seasons. This Ganni dress in the hue is a whopping 70 percent off and can work for multiple occasions, whether it's date night, cocktail hour, or the office. Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.

Nike V2K Runtekk Running Shoes (Were $120) $80 at Finish Line Both Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber sported these Nike sneakers not too long ago, so I'm honestly shocked they're still in stock and on sale. Save even more with one of our Finish Line promo codes.

Madewell Denim Overlay Mini Shirtdress in Caulk Wash (Was $128) $65 at Madewell Fall's denim trends see the fabric applied to feminine silhouettes, and this Madewell dress is a prime example. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Theory Bleecker Cotton Marled Rib Cardigan (Was $365) $182 at Neiman Marcus Corporate grey is a shade you'll see everywhere this season. An easy way to incorporate it into your wardrobe is through knitwear. Pair this luxe cardigan with grey wide-legged trousers for a chic monochrome moment. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.