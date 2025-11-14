As a bona fide sweater collector, Gap’s CashSoft range has loomed large in my mind. First introduced a few years ago, it's made out of a machine-washable cotton blend that feels as soft and luxurious as cashmere. (There's no actual cashmere in it, though.) The selection has grown a lot, and the material is at the center of the brand's Holiday 2025 collection. I figured now was as good of a time as any to finally put it to the test and see if it's worth the hype.

I tried a range of Gap CashSoft styles, from cable-knit sweaters to cardigans to scarves, and found them to be thick, durable, and, yes, as cozy as any other knit I’ve put on my body. With prices that hover under the $150 mark (many of which are already on sale ahead of Black Friday!), these are some of the best sweater deals you can find right now.

Since we're coming up on prime holiday season, let this be my official PSA to any comfy-clothes lovers out there: These would make the perfect under-$100 gift to give or receive. Let's dive into my favorite finds.

The CashSoft Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater

(Image credit: Gatsby Keyes)

I tried a few of the crewneck CashSoft styles, but this cable knit was my favorite. It toes the line between being chunky enough to hold up on its own against chilly temperatures without feeling too bulky under my favorite leather trench coat. Plus, the cherry red color was a welcome break from the minimalist neutrals that reign supreme in my knitwear collection.

The CashSoft Oversized Shirt Jacket

(Image credit: Gatsby Keyes)

I'm a sucker for a shacket, so this piece immediately caught my eye. It's thicker and sturdier than any of the other CashSoft piece I tried. It also has a boxier silhouette, so I would place it closer to an actual jacket than a button-down shirt. I was feeling festive and opted for this plaid iteration over the classic tan colorway, and I'm surprised at how much I love it. I would easily reach for this on warmer late-fall days and then layer it over another knit later on in the season.

The CashSoft Crop Cardigan

(Image credit: Gatsby Keyes)

I'm petite, so a cropped cardigan is a must for me. This one is my new favorite. It hugs my silhouette without making me look shorter than I already am, and it's shockingly soft and lightweight, while still feeling so luxurious. I layered it over a white tank top for the daytime, but I loved the fit so much, I would wear it over a lace bralette for date night.

The CashSoft Drawcord Hood and Scarf

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Let's make one thing very clear: I used to really hate scarves and hats. They would mess with my hair and make me feel too warm too quickly. That has not been the case with this CashSoft hood and scarf.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The hood stays in place and doesn't cause any of the frizz that used to worry me. The added drawstring keeps the heat in without making me feel too warm.

The scarf, which comes in at under $50, could easily cost double—it's thick and tightly-knit, so I don't have to worry about fraying. I picked an eggplant shade, and I love it, but it comes in tons of neutral colors, too.

Shop More Gap CashSoft Finds