If you were to take a peek into my beauty cabinet, you would see a ton of Korean beauty products. Over the last few years, K-beauty brands have exploded in the US market, so naturally, I've added quite a few new products into my skincare routine. Ever since, the compliments about my glow have been non-stop. So now that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here (and with only hours left to shop!), I'm stocking up on all of my favorite K-beauty products.

While scrolling through October Prime Day deals, I stumbled upon Amazon's recently-launched K-Beauty storefront and realized so many of my tried-and-true favorites are on mega-sale. Some toners provide an instant hydration boost, Korean sunscreens that go way beyond simple sun protection, and moisturizers that my combination skin loves—just to name a few highlights. Plus, there are so many TikTok-viral products included, from Laneige's lip sleeping mask to Medicube's Zero Pore Pads.

If you've ever wondered what K-beauty products are worth trying for yourself, look no further than this list. These are the finds that have transformed my skin from dull and dry to bright and luminous. I'm confident that they will do the same for you, too. The deals are only running until the night of October 8, so you have only a few more hours to shop.

