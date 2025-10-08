I’m Stocking Up on My Favorite K-Beauty Products Before Amazon Prime Day Is Over
My favorites from Medicube, Laneige, Cosrx, and more are as low as $13.
If you were to take a peek into my beauty cabinet, you would see a ton of Korean beauty products. Over the last few years, K-beauty brands have exploded in the US market, so naturally, I've added quite a few new products into my skincare routine. Ever since, the compliments about my glow have been non-stop. So now that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here (and with only hours left to shop!), I'm stocking up on all of my favorite K-beauty products.
While scrolling through October Prime Day deals, I stumbled upon Amazon's recently-launched K-Beauty storefront and realized so many of my tried-and-true favorites are on mega-sale. Some toners provide an instant hydration boost, Korean sunscreens that go way beyond simple sun protection, and moisturizers that my combination skin loves—just to name a few highlights. Plus, there are so many TikTok-viral products included, from Laneige's lip sleeping mask to Medicube's Zero Pore Pads.
If you've ever wondered what K-beauty products are worth trying for yourself, look no further than this list. These are the finds that have transformed my skin from dull and dry to bright and luminous. I'm confident that they will do the same for you, too. The deals are only running until the night of October 8, so you have only a few more hours to shop.
I have seen these exfoliating pads everywhere, and I've yet to see a negative review of them. Shoppers swear by them for smoothing skin, shrinking pore size, and removing blackheads and sebaceous filaments. At half off, you can bet these are sitting in my cart.
As far as lip treatments go, Laneige's lip-sleeping mask is the holy grail. A little goes a long way in hydrating, plumping, and smoothing lips, so this tub lasts a long time. It's no wonder that celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Charlie XCX, and Keke Palmer are fans.
I can personally attest that these viral sheet masks are well worth the hype. I like to throw one on when I'm relaxing at home—after about three hours (when the mask turns transparent), I remove it to reveal an unbelievable glow. With every use, my skin looks like I just stepped out of a luxury spa, so naturally, I'm obsessed.
If you're on TikTok at all, there's no doubt you've seen this skincare device—here's your chance to test it out for a fraction of the price. It uses five different colors of LED lights to improve product absorption and efficiency, elasticity, skin tone, and the appearance of pores.
Korean sunscreens are light-years ahead of U.S. formulations, so they are the only ones I will use. This pick is a favorite of mine for its lightweight, moisturizing feel. The cap also doubles as a measuring cup, so you can rest assured you're applying the correct amount every time.
This is the serum that put snail mucin on the map. It immediately gives a dewy, luminous look, but over time, it strengthens and soothes skin with long-lasting hydration. It has nearly 9,000 five-star reviews that rave about its hydrating powers.
Fine lines and dry under-eyes are no match for this eye cream. It's chock-full of skin-loving ingredients like squalane, peptides, and ceramide, so you'll notice a smoother, plumper eye area in as little as two weeks.
I swear by Korean cleansing oils as the first step in my skincare routine. This gentle formula has been a godsend for my oily skin—it cleanses and removes makeup like a champ, all while helping to keep excess oil at bay.
Think of this moisturizer for acne-prone skin as an all-in-one solution. It soothes stressed-out skin and breakouts with tea tree leaf water, while niacinamide reduces dark spots and evens skin tone. Not only that, but it delivers a boost of moisture without any lingering greasiness.
If dark circles and wrinkles are the bane of your existence, you need this eye cream in your life. Ginseng and retinal (a step above retinol in terms of strength) make for the perfect pairing to brighten undereyes and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.
I consider this hydrating toner as liquid gold—every since I've incorporated it into my routine, my skin has transformed for the better. With ceramide and peptides, it nourishes and soothes my skin for a healthy-looking glow.
Salmon sperm, aka PDRN, is a big buzzword in the beauty space right now, but I promise the ingredient isn't as gross as it may seem. It's the star of the show in these face masks, and it works to minimize pores and even out skin tone. One look at the incredible before-and-after photos on Amazon was all it took for me to add these masks to my cart.
Oily-skin girls will become obsessed with this setting powder, I can practically guarantee it. I've seen it make large pores and excess oil disappear in one swipe.
This toner is another new beauty product I've recently added to my routine and it's already made a major difference. It has a lightweight, milky texture comparable to Laneige's toner that instantly hydrates and boosts glow. The addition of niacinamide has made my skin clearer and brighter, too.
As we head into cooler weather, I'll be taking my skin barrier health much more seriously, starting with this moisturizer. It uses ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol to strengthen the skin barrier, resulting in a smoother, glowier, and calmer complexion.
In case you're not a fan of sheet masks, this peel-off formula will give you just as impressive results. You apply this mask as the last step in your nightly skincare routine, then peel it off in the morning to reveal bright, tight, and glowing skin—all without any mess.
Cosrx may be known for its snail mucin serum, but don't sleep on its skin-barrier cream. It's the perfect fix for dry, sensitive skin thanks to its formula full of hyaluronic acids, squalane, and panthenol. Reviewers (and Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter) say it's especially great for dealing with the harsh side effects of tretinoin and retinol. "This is the most flawless moisturizer I've ever tried, and I've raved about it to everyone I meet," says Baxter.
